Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter during Minnesota's Week 3 come-from-behind 28-24 victory against the Detroit Lions and didn't return. Following the game, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said his star back is having tests done and is considered day-to-day at this point.

"Calvin just had a little bit of a shoulder deal that kinda came up on that fumble," O'Connell said. "Unfortunate with him being [4] yards away from his first 100-yard day. I thought he was phenomenal."

Cook was injured during a first-and-10 rush near midfield, and he fumbled away possession on the play.

Here is the play where Cook was hurt:

The Pro Bowl running back had rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries before sustaining his injury. Alexander Mattison took over for Cook, and he rushed for a 6-yard touchdown two drives later.

Cook opened up the 2022 regular season with a 90-yard rushing performance against the Green Bay Packers in a 23-7 victory, but he rushed for just 17 yards last Monday night in a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His first touchdown of the season came on Sunday.