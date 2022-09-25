Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter during Minnesota's Week 3 come-from-behind 28-24 victory against the Detroit Lions and didn't return. Following the game, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said his star back is having tests done and is considered day-to-day at this point.
"Calvin just had a little bit of a shoulder deal that kinda came up on that fumble," O'Connell said. "Unfortunate with him being [4] yards away from his first 100-yard day. I thought he was phenomenal."
Cook was injured during a first-and-10 rush near midfield, and he fumbled away possession on the play.
Here is the play where Cook was hurt:
LIONS BALL!#DETvsMIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/rFuTrgGppb— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 25, 2022
The Pro Bowl running back had rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries before sustaining his injury. Alexander Mattison took over for Cook, and he rushed for a 6-yard touchdown two drives later.
Cook opened up the 2022 regular season with a 90-yard rushing performance against the Green Bay Packers in a 23-7 victory, but he rushed for just 17 yards last Monday night in a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His first touchdown of the season came on Sunday.