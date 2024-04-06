San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky put a new spin on dignitary duties at the San Francisco Giants' home opener on Friday, subbing out a ceremonial first pitch with a "first punt" that wound up landing in McCovey Cove. The 49ers' punter since 2019 and former Ray Guy Award winner at Utah punted a football from the Oracle Park outfield all the way outside to the water, giving fans a quick spectacle before the Giants' home opener against the San Diego Padres.

Adding to Wishnowsky's punt was that it ended with a rather close call for someone in the water. As the ball plopped into the water, it landed a mere inches away from a nearby kayaker.

Wishnowsky has played in two Super Bowls with the 49ers, including Super Bowl LVIII this past February. Evidently, the presence of a 49er led to some of that franchise's success rubbing off on the Giants, who won Friday's game 3-2 thanks to a walk-off double. Thairo Estrada would play the hero in the ninth inning, blasting a ball into the wall in left field and allowing Matt Chapman to score the winning run. It was the second walk-off of Estrada's career.