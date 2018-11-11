Watch Cincinnati vs. New Orleans: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)

Current records: Cincinnati 5-3-1; New Orleans 7-1-1

What to Know

Cincinnati have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on New Orleans at home at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Cincinnati and New Orleans will really light up the scoreboard.

After a disappointing ten points in their last contest, Cincinnati made sure to put some points up on the board against Tampa Bay two weeks ago. Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Tampa Bay 37-34. Joe Mixon, who rushed for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries, was a major factor in Cincinnati's success.

Meanwhile, New Orleans were able to grind out a solid win over the Rams last Sunday, winning 45-35.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 5-3-1 and New Orleans to 7-1-1. New Orleans's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Cincinnati defensive front that amassed six sacks against Tampa Bay, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.55

Prediction

The Saints are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Bengals.

This season, Cincinnati are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 6-2-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.