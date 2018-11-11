Watch Cincinnati vs. New Orleans: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bengals vs. Saints football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. New Orleans Saints (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 5-3-1; New Orleans 7-1-1
What to Know
Cincinnati have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on New Orleans at home at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Cincinnati and New Orleans will really light up the scoreboard.
After a disappointing ten points in their last contest, Cincinnati made sure to put some points up on the board against Tampa Bay two weeks ago. Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Tampa Bay 37-34. Joe Mixon, who rushed for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 carries, was a major factor in Cincinnati's success.
Meanwhile, New Orleans were able to grind out a solid win over the Rams last Sunday, winning 45-35.
Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 5-3-1 and New Orleans to 7-1-1. New Orleans's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Cincinnati defensive front that amassed six sacks against Tampa Bay, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $63.55
Prediction
The Saints are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Bengals.
This season, Cincinnati are 4-3-1 against the spread. As for New Orleans, they are 6-2-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
