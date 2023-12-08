Ever since stepping into one of the most high-profile, high-pressure positions in all of sports as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott has had to endure more than his fair share of criticism and chirping from his detractors and opponents. In navigating through that and being successful anyway, Prescott has proven that he's worthy of his position, and that he's also a worthy spokesperson for an important issue.

Prescott recently starred in a public service announcement to raise awareness for colon cancer, lightheartedly using both humor and profanity in urging people to get screenings in "Talking s--t with Dak Prescott".

Walking men 45 and older through the home screening procedure, Prescott explains that they should the self-collection container included in such kits and place a sticker "of something you want to s--t on" on the underside. To illustrate, Prescott uses a picture of a dolphin, an "old-timey" prospector, to "large American predatory birds" -- a not so subtle shot at the 49ers and the Eagles, two of the Cowboys' biggest rivals.

Prescott's PSA is for the Lead from Behind initiative, which was spearheaded by actors Ryan Reynolds -- who serves as the video's narrator -- and Rob McElhenney to raise awareness about colon cancer. Prescott's mother, Peggy, died of colon cancer in 2013.