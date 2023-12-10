Who's Playing

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys

Current Records: Philadelphia 10-2, Dallas 9-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

What to Know

The Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Eagles are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Philadelphia started off well but failed to capitalize on an early lead against San Francisco. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 42-19 to the 49ers on Sunday.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Hurts, who threw for 298 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. DeVonta Smith was another key contributor, picking up 96 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Dallas entered their tilt with Seattle with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Cowboys came out on top against the Seahawks by a score of 41-35 on Thursday. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

It was another big night for Dak Prescott, who threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Another player making a difference was CeeDee Lamb, who picked up 116 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for the Cowboys, racking up 15 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Brandon Aubrey: he added 12 points with four field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 10-2. As for Dallas, their victory was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-3.

While only the Cowboys took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, the Cowboys are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the end zone in Sunday's game as the Eagles and the Cowboys haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Eagles command a daunting offense this season, having averaged 3.2 touchdowns per game (they're ranked fifth in touchdowns overall). However, it's not like the Cowboys (currently ranked fifth in touchdowns) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 3.7 per game. With these two high-octane teams facing off on Sunday, fans should be in for an exciting offensive matchup. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

Dallas is a 3.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 53 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Philadelphia.