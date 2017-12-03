WATCH: Jerick McKinnon scores in Atlanta, then hits the Falcons with the Dirty Bird

Anytime an NFL player gets to play a game in his hometown, it's a pretty special opportunity. It becomes even more special if they can figure out a way to score a touchdown when playing in front of their friends and family.

That's exactly what happened for Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon on Sunday. The Vikes are playing the Falcons in Atlanta, where McKinnon was born. McKinnon grew up in Marietta, Georgia, where he was a first team All-State selection as a high school quarterback. He also attended college at Georgia Southern, which is in Statesboro, Georgia. In other words, this couldn't be more of a home game for him.

And yeah, he got himself a touchdown from Case Keenum.

Not only did he score, he hit his hometown boys with the best celebration there is: the Dirty Bird.

That's PERFECT Dirty Bird form right there.

McKinnon with the dirty bird 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9xXXqhDfD4 — Trevor Bartusek (@bar2sk) December 3, 2017

Shout out to the great Jamal Anderson.