Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs
Current Records: Buffalo 6-6, Kansas City 8-4
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Buffalo Bills will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.
Buffalo pushed their score all the way to 34 last Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 37-34. Despite running the score up even higher than they did back in November (32), Buffalo still had to take the loss.
The match pitted two of the league's most dominant signal callers against one another in Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. Hurts had a great game and threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Allen was balling out in the loss, rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries, while also throwing for 339 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas City last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 27-19 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Packers.
Isiah Pacheco put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Buffalo has yet to win a contest on the road this season, leaving them with a 6-6 record. As for Kansas City, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.
Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Chiefs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking the Bills against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.
Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Kansas City when the teams last played back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. Will the Bills repeat their success, or do the Chiefs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Kansas City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 47.5 points.
Series History
Kansas City has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Buffalo.
- Oct 16, 2022 - Buffalo 24 vs. Kansas City 20
- Jan 23, 2022 - Kansas City 42 vs. Buffalo 36
- Oct 10, 2021 - Buffalo 38 vs. Kansas City 20
- Jan 24, 2021 - Kansas City 38 vs. Buffalo 24
- Oct 19, 2020 - Kansas City 26 vs. Buffalo 17
- Nov 26, 2017 - Buffalo 16 vs. Kansas City 10
- Nov 29, 2015 - Kansas City 30 vs. Buffalo 22