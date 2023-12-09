Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Current Records: Buffalo 6-6, Kansas City 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will head out on the road to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bills will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Buffalo pushed their score all the way to 34 last Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 37-34. Despite running the score up even higher than they did back in November (32), Buffalo still had to take the loss.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant signal callers against one another in Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts. Hurts had a great game and threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Allen was balling out in the loss, rushing for 81 yards and two touchdowns on only nine carries, while also throwing for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas City last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 27-19 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Packers.

Isiah Pacheco put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo has yet to win a contest on the road this season, leaving them with a 6-6 record. As for Kansas City, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-4.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Chiefs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. Bettors picking the Bills against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Kansas City when the teams last played back in October of 2022, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. Will the Bills repeat their success, or do the Chiefs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Kansas City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Buffalo.