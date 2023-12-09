Who's Playing

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Denver 6-6, Los Angeles 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Los Angeles can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They didn't even let the Patriots onto the board and left with a 6-0 victory.

The team won by holding the Patriots to a paltry 257 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Chargers' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out five times before it was all said and done. Khalil Mack was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Denver's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell to the Texans 22-17.

Nobody from Denver had a standout game, but they got scores from Courtland Sutton and Russell Wilson.

Even though they lost, the Broncos played a clean game and finished the game with eight penalty yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Texans lost 81.

The losses dropped Los Angeles to 5-7 and New England to 2-10.

Los Angeles couldn't quite finish off Denver in their previous meeting back in January and fell 31-28. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Broncos' Wilson, who threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 11.8 yards per attempt. Now that the Chargers knows the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Los Angeles is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.