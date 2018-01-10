2018 Winter Olympics: VP Mike Pence to lead U.S. delegation to Pyeongchang

In a move meant to send a message to the North Korean regime, Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be leading the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics. The news comes from a senior administration official, per Bloomberg. Being held in Pyeongchang, there have been concerns about the safety of hosting the games in such close proximity to North Korea.

Pence will also be traveling to Alaska and Japan. The trip will include a review of ICBM systems, per the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

In a statement, Pence's deputy chief of staff Jarrod Agen detailed the reasoning behind sending Pence.

The Vice President is traveling to the Olympic Games in South Korea to reinforce the strong U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula and send a clear message of American resolve to the North Korean regime. The Vice President will reaffirm to the leaders of Japan and South Korea the United States' unwavering commitment to our allies and to deter and defend against the North Korean threat. In addition to showing support for our U.S. athletes, the Vice President will show his confidence in and appreciation for our U.S. military stationed in the region.

Fox News reports that Ivanka Trump is also expected to join Pence and his wife, Karen, although that report is unconfirmed as of now. Per the State Department, there are no plans for the U.S. to meet with North Korean officials over the course of the games.