Four WNBA players will be heading to Tokyo to represent the United States in a new Olympic event, the 3x3 basketball tournament. The event was added in 2017, and will feature eight teams comprising of four players -- one substitute -- on each roster along with a coach. The U.S. team will be represented by Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Seattle Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson, and will be coached by Duke University's Kara Lawson.

The rules of the game are pretty easy to follow. The game is played on a halfcourt on one basket, with one 10-minute period. The first team to 21 points, or the team with the higher score after the 10 minutes is up, is the winner. Every shot inside the arc as well as each foul shot are worth one point, and each shot behind the arc is worth two points. If the score is tied at the end of 10 minutes, then an overtime period will take place to decide the winner.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The 3x3 women's basketball tournament is set to tip off on July 23, and ahead of all the action here's all the scheduling information you need to know ahead of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Standings: Preliminary group stage

TEAM W L France 0 0 Russia 0 0 China 0 0 Romania 0 0 Italy 0 0 Japan 0 0 Mongolia 0 0 United States 0 0

Preliminary group stage round

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, July 23

Russia vs. Japan, 9:15 p.m.

China vs. Romania, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Russia vs. China, 1 a.m.

Romania vs. Japan, 1:25 a.m.

Italy vs. Mongolia, 4:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 25

South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Serbia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m.

Japan vs. France, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)

Australia vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.

Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 30

United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. (USA)

France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

China vs. Australia, 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)

China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Aug. 3

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Aug. 6

Quarterfinals 1 winner vs. Quarterfinals 2 winner, 12:40 a.m.

Quarterfinals 3 winner vs. Quarterfinals 4 winner, 7 a.m.

Bronze Medal Game

Saturday, Aug. 7

Semifinals 1 loser vs. Semifinals 2 loser, 3 a.m.

Gold Medal Game

Saturday, Aug. 7

Semifinals 1 winner vs. Semifinals 2 winner, 10:30 p.m.