Four WNBA players will be heading to Tokyo to represent the United States in a new Olympic event, the 3x3 basketball tournament. The event was added in 2017, and will feature eight teams comprising of four players -- one substitute -- on each roster along with a coach. The U.S. team will be represented by Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson, Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray, Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum and Seattle Storm forward Katie Lou Samuelson, and will be coached by Duke University's Kara Lawson.
The rules of the game are pretty easy to follow. The game is played on a halfcourt on one basket, with one 10-minute period. The first team to 21 points, or the team with the higher score after the 10 minutes is up, is the winner. Every shot inside the arc as well as each foul shot are worth one point, and each shot behind the arc is worth two points. If the score is tied at the end of 10 minutes, then an overtime period will take place to decide the winner.
The 3x3 women's basketball tournament is set to tip off on July 23, and ahead of all the action here's all the scheduling information you need to know ahead of the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Preliminary group stage round
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Friday, July 23
Russia vs. Japan, 9:15 p.m.
China vs. Romania, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Russia vs. China, 1 a.m.
Romania vs. Japan, 1:25 a.m.
Italy vs. Mongolia, 4:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 25
South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m.
Monday, July 26
Serbia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m.
Japan vs. France, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
Australia vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m.
Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.
Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 30
United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.
China vs. Australia, 8 a.m.
Saturday, July 31
Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.
Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.
Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Aug. 3
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Aug. 6
Quarterfinals 1 winner vs. Quarterfinals 2 winner, 12:40 a.m.
Quarterfinals 3 winner vs. Quarterfinals 4 winner, 7 a.m.
Bronze Medal Game
Saturday, Aug. 7
Semifinals 1 loser vs. Semifinals 2 loser, 3 a.m.
Gold Medal Game
Saturday, Aug. 7
Semifinals 1 winner vs. Semifinals 2 winner, 10:30 p.m.