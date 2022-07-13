Team USA will be competing for its third consecutive WBSC World Championships title on Wednesday night as the Americans get a rematch with Japan, -- the nation that beat them for gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A win would give No. 1 ranked Team USA its 12th World Championships gold medal. The Americans made it there after taking down Australia 5-0 on Tuesday, which was their third shutout in this tournament. Outfielder Hayley McCleney had a perfect day at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a walk. Meanwhile, Ally Carda and Montana Fouts combined for a total of 11 strikeouts.

Team USA has been dominating all opponents through the first four games, only giving up two runs through 25 innings pitched. Those two runs came against Canada on Monday, but the Americans still wrapped up the day with an impressive 10-2 win.

Japan will be a much tougher opponent. The Japanese are coming off a 7-0 win over the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee. They've only allowed one run, which came during a 10-1 victory over Australia on the first day of the preliminary round.

Team USA and Japan faced each other earlier this month during an exhibition at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala. The Japanese team dominated that one with a 7-1 result.

How to watch 2022 WBSC World Championships gold medal game

Where: Hoover Met Complex -- Birmingham, Ala.

Hoover Met Complex -- Birmingham, Ala. Date: Wednesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 13 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

USA Results

Preliminary Round (July 9) - USA 6, Italy 0



Preliminary Round (July 10) - USA 7, Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee 0



Preliminary Round (July 11) - USA 10, Canada 2



Semifinals Round (July 12) - USA 5, Australia 0

Japan Results

