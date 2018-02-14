LOOK: Shaun White dragged the American flag after he won, and Twitter went nuts
An emotional Shaun White didn't show great flag etiquette after winning his gold, and Twitter noticed
Shaun White was an emotional wreck after winning his third Olympic gold medal on Wednesday in South Korea -- Tuesday night in the United States -- in thrilling fashion. He burst into tears. He hugged everyone in sight. He jumped up and down. And then, when handed an American flag, he draped it over his shoulder -- but also proceeded to step on it and drag it behind him when he left the finish corral.
Twitter took notice, and a lot of people were angry. And then a lot of other people got mad that people were freaking out at Shaun White for doing such a thing, since it wasn't intentional.
Here's a Twitter story in three parts. First, White's poor form with the flag after his win:
Next, the ensuing freak-out.
There were, of course, plenty of people on Twitter who were upset with White for showing poor flag etiquette, but they also understood the emotion of the moment.
And, then, of course there were plenty of people on Twitter who noticed this whole Shaun White #flaggate saga unfolding and were upset about people being upset about Shaun White -- or just found the whole thing hilarious.
And then there was this guy, who seemed to put the whole flag flap in perspective.
