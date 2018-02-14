LOOK: Shaun White dragged the American flag after he won, and Twitter went nuts

Shaun White was an emotional wreck after winning his third Olympic gold medal on Wednesday in South Korea -- Tuesday night in the United States -- in thrilling fashion. He burst into tears. He hugged everyone in sight. He jumped up and down. And then, when handed an American flag, he draped it over his shoulder -- but also proceeded to step on it and drag it behind him when he left the finish corral.

Twitter took notice, and a lot of people were angry. And then a lot of other people got mad that people were freaking out at Shaun White for doing such a thing, since it wasn't intentional.

Here's a Twitter story in three parts. First, White's poor form with the flag after his win:

Next, the ensuing freak-out.

THIS FREAK DRAGGED OUR FLAG ON THE GROUND AS FREAK-BOY WALKED AROUND LIKE A BABY BLANKET! Comeback? Way to go? Redemption? Wait until the Army studs grab this freak and KILL him. Way to go, Army! Thank you! — Ray Shaw (@RayandDaisy143) February 14, 2018

There were, of course, plenty of people on Twitter who were upset with White for showing poor flag etiquette, but they also understood the emotion of the moment.

Shaun white well deserved win I’m stoked for ya but please don’t drag and step on the flag like that #ShaunWhite — cooner (@conch_scious) February 14, 2018

And, then, of course there were plenty of people on Twitter who noticed this whole Shaun White #flaggate saga unfolding and were upset about people being upset about Shaun White -- or just found the whole thing hilarious.

The people that are super heated about Shaun White dragging the American flag a bit have probably never been excited about anything in their life. — Schmitty🍍 (@MichaelSchmitzz) February 14, 2018

And then there was this guy, who seemed to put the whole flag flap in perspective.

As someone who defends the flag for s living, you can’t really be that mad at Shaun White for dragging the flag. Dude just went down over 600ft of a half pipe for the third time and is probably high on adrenaline from winning. Cut him some slack.. — Conor™ (@conorwilson411) February 14, 2018