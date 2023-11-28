We can already forecast a "Hot Girl Summer" for next year's Olympics, as Megan Thee Stallion is helping promote the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The Grammy award-winning rapper appeared in a new commercial pitching her vision for the summer games.

In the video, Megan welcomes fans to "Thee Paris Olympics, Hot Girl Style." She first appears at the Palace of Versailles, surrounded by prancing horses. This will be the location for equestrian events during the Olympics.

One of the horses around her is not like the others, and Megan reveals the surprise during a meeting with marketing executives.

"So it's a winged, fire-breathing, talking horse," one of the executives asks.

"Duh!" Meg replied. "That is the Ahhlympics."

The promo debuted during the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC -- which once again has the broadcast rights for the Olympic Games.

"As America gathers together today on Thanksgiving, we wanted to surprise the nation with an Olympic moment as big as the holiday, and what better way to do that than with 'Thee Olympics', featuring Meghan Thee Stallion and dressage horses at Versailles," NBCUniversal chief marketing officer Jenny Storms said in a statement published by Rolling Stone.

"As we approach the new year, even more surprises are in store as we continue to bring to life the biggest media event of 2024 — the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to start on July 26 and close on Aug. 11. The Paralympics then take over from Aug. 28 until Sept. 8.