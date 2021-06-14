When the Tokyo Olympics begin next month, Olympic organizers are planning to hand out 150,000 condoms. However, organizers are telling athletes that they need to take the condoms home rather than using them in the Olympic Village, where there will be COVID-19 protocols in place.

Handing out condoms has been a tradition at the Olympics since the 1988 Seoul Olympics in order to raise awareness for HIV and AIDS. Organizers also revealed that the International Olympic Committee had given the go-ahead for the distribution of the condoms.

"The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes' village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness [of HIV and AIDS]," Olympic organizers told Reuters via email.

Olympic organizers are certainly taking COVID-19 protocols very seriously as there won't be international spectators in attendance for the Tokyo Games. If fans are attending the Tokyo Olympics, they're being asked to clap rather than cheering in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"Without the proper measures in place, it will only take one person to bring in the virus and spread it, especially in places like the athlete village," infectious disease specialist Nobuhiko Okabe said in a press conference.

The Tokyo Olympics are slated to get underway on July 23 and run through Aug. 8.