The Olympics will be held without fans when the Games begin later in July. The decision was made by Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa, who made the announcement after meeting with International Olympics Committee members and local organizers on Thursday.

No spectators will be allowed at any events because of Tokyo's new state of emergency, which will run from July 12 to Aug. 22, according to BBC. Those dates span the entire of the Olympics in the city, which begin on July 23 and end with the closing ceremonies on August 8. International fans had already been banned from attending the Games months ago, but this new state of emergency is scraping plans for any fans because of rising COIVD-19 cases in the host city of Tokyo.

Tokyo reported 920 new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, which is an increase from the 714 that were reported last Wednesday. It's the highest increase of cases since in a one-week span since 1,010 were reported on May 13.

"Taking into consideration the effect of coronavirus variants and not to let the infections spread again to the rest of the nation, we need to strengthen our countermeasures," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, according to BBC. "Given the situation, we will issue a state of emergency for Tokyo."

As a country, Japan has had 810,000 COVID-19 cases and there have been 14,900 deaths. Currently, just 15 percent of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated, according to the AP.