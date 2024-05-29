Gabby Douglas, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, has withdrawn from the U.S. gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas due to an ankle injury, according to ESPN. Douglas was attempting to land a spot on the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Douglas, 28, would have been the oldest American woman to compete at the Olympics since 1952 if she made the team. Although she was disappointed by the injury, Douglas was proud of the effort she put forth in attempting an Olympic return.

"I love this sport and I love pushing my limits," Douglas said in an interview with ESPN. "I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number, and you can accomplish anything you work hard for."

Douglas already has a slew of gold medals in her trophy cabinet after an incredible gymnastics career. She rose to prominence at the 2012 London Olympics, when Douglas became the first African-American to win gold in the individual all-around competition. Douglas also took home gold in the team event that year.

The last time Douglas competed in the Olympics was in 2016, when she added another gold medal in the team event. Between the Olympics and world championships, Douglas has racked up five gold medals and a silver medal in over a decade of competition.