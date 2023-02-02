U.S. Figure Skating is still waiting on the medals it won in the team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) continues to sort out a case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, and U.S. Figure Skating has begun to run out of patience as it awaits a resolution.

On Thursday, U.S. Figure Skating released a statement in which it said the team was "frustrated" by how long the process has taken. The organization called upon the world doping authorities to make a ruling so that the U.S. Olympians can officially be recognized for their achievements.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, U.S. Figure Skating and its athletes are deeply frustrated by the lack of a final decision in the Team Event," U.S. Figure Skating's statement read. "We're very proud of how our Olympic medalists have carried themselves with poise and dignity since earning medals in Beijing. They have long deserved the recognition that has been withheld due to the ongoing process. U.S. Figure Skating calls for a fair and appropriate ruling to rightfully award medals to all clean sport athletes affected by this situation."

Valieva tested positive for traces of trimetazidine in December 2021, but the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) allowed the 15-year-old Valieva to compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Valieva and her fellow Russians went on to win gold in the team event, and the United States won silver.

Depending upon the outcome of the ongoing case, the United States could be retroactively awarded the gold medal.

In their further investigation of Valieva's case, RUSADA found that she owned "no fault or negligence" in the situation. Valieva said the tainted sample came from heart medication her grandfather was taking.

WADA said it was "concerned" by those findings from RUSADA and has suggested that it will appeal that ruling.