The U.S. women's gymnastics team has set a new record for consecutive world titles. With a gold medal at the world championships in Liverpool, England on Tuesday, the U.S. gymnasts are now atop the record books with their sixth consecutive world title.

Team USA finished the competition with 166.564 points to top Great Britain by 3.201 points. That was the closest margin of victory since the U.S. began its championship run in 2011. That broke a tie with Romania for the most consecutive world championships, when they won five championships from 1994 to 2001.

Team USA was able to sweep the vault and uneven bars to create some separation with Great Britain. Syke Blakely did fall on the balance beam, but the Americans bounced back with a strong performance in the floor routines.

The American gymnasts did all this without stars Simone Biles and Suni Lee, who have not competed since the Tokyo Olympics, where they won silver in the all-around. Neither of those athletes have committed to the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Instead, Shilese Jones, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Leanne Wong, and Blakely powered the Americans to another world championship. Chiles said the team wants to keep this momentum going into the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"This is a comeback season for a lot of us," Chiles said, via NBC Sports. "We're going to continue it all the way to '24."