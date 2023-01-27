The International Olympic Committee is considering allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to international competitions. Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych is not happy about it.

Heraskevych, 24, said that allowing them to compete would send a message that the invasion of Ukraine is not as serious as it seems.

"They (Russians) will turn on the TV and see competitions. And there in these competitions, Russian athletes are competing with, I don't know like USA athletes, with Chinese athletes, with Korean athletes and the Russian people think, 'yeah, everything is good. So, we are part of the world community...our country isn't doing anything wrong'," Hersakvych told Reuters this week. "And the Russian country is doing the wrong thing. It's not right to invade another country and kill people."

This is far from the first time Heraskevych expressed his opinion on if Russian athletes should be banned from all sports until the war is over. During the Winter Olympics last February, Heraskevych held a blue-and-yellow sign that read "NO WAR IN UKRAINE" in front of TV cameras.

Heraskevych's comments come the same week in which the IOC announced the Olympic Council of Asia offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the opportunity to compete in Asia.

Russia launched an invasion in Ukraine in February 2022, and the conflict is far from resolved yet. As reported by CBS News, Russia launched a wave of new missile and drone attacks against Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 11 people.

Heraskevych is currently participating in the IBSF World Championships.

According to CNN, Heraskevych had initially tried to enlist in the Ukrainian army. While he has still been competing since the invasion, he has also volunteered in the war zone by handing out medical supplies.

When the invasion first happened, the IOC advised international sports federations to exclude athletes from Russia and close ally Belarus from their competitions. However, even as of September, the IOC has been looking for ways to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return. That conversation continued during an executive board meeting on Wednesday.

"No athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport," the IOC said in a statement.