UN ambassador: It's an 'open question' if United States will go to 2018 Olympics
Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says concerns with North Korea remain a problem
Russia won't be going to the 2018 Winter Olympics, and plenty of fans might be staying away as well. Nikki Haley, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, added another potential absentee to the list on Wednesday night: America.
"Whether U.S. athletes will be able to attend the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea remains an 'open question,'" Haley said, per CNN. "There's an open question. I have not heard anything about that, but I do know in the talks that we have -- whether it's Jerusalem or North Korea -- it's about, how do we protect the U.S. citizens in the area?"
Haley added, per CNN, that President Donald Trump will help America "find out the best way" to partake in the PyeongChang Winter Games, to "make sure that we're taking every precaution possible" to keep U.S. athletes safe -- even if some of them don't want to represent Trump in the first place.
Most of the concern over U.S. participation, Haley noted, regarded geopolitical tensions with North Korea, PyeongChang's neighboring state. Previous reports indicated that travel plans for the South Korea Games had been "stagnant" because of those same tensions.
The Winter Olympics will run from Feb. 9-25.
