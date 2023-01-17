Two-time Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim was at Mammoth Mountain in California this past weekend when she took time out of her day to help a less experienced snowboarder get down the slope. A video shows Kim giving some tips and even a piggy back ride.

Kim held the snowboarder's hands while they went down together. The snowboarder fell and Kim taught her how to roll over to get up. Eventually, the Olympian offered to carry her on her back.

"Alright, this is easy. Light work," Kim said as she snowboarded down in windy conditions with her mentee on her back.

Once they made it to the bottom, Kim pointed out a lift that would take the beginner snowboarder to an easier slope while she gets more comfortable. The snowboarder didn't seem to be aware of who the person who helped her was until they were about to part ways. The man recording the video let her know that Kim is a two-time Olympian.

The two of them hugged and Kim didn't make it into a big deal, saying she just "wanted to help."

The 22-year-old has shown her talent from a young age, as she became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe when she was 17 years old at the 2018 Winter Olympics. However, it seems she's not just a great athlete, but also a person with a good heart.

According to people in the comment section, this was not the first time Kim has helped someone in need.

"Chloe helped my nephew out of a tree well years ago. We still talk about it. She's the best!!," wrote an Instagram user.