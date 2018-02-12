Winter Olympics: Wind postpones Mikaela Shiffrin's first race, the giant slalom

Another day, another alpine race at the 2018 Winter Olympics postponed because of high winds. The women's giant slalom, set for early Monday morning in South Korea -- and to be aired Sunday night on NBC -- has been postponed because of strong winds. It comes a day after officials at the Jeongseon Alpine Center in the Taebaek mountains called off the men's downhill over the same issue.

Monday's race was supposed to be U.S. star Mikaela Shiffrin's first event of these Winter Games, but it was called about three hours before it was scheduled to begin Monday. Officials haven't announced a makeup date, per NBC. The men's downhill has been moved to Thursday.

Shiffrin, reigning world champion Tessa Worley of France and 2010 Olympic champion Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany are among the top contenders in the GS. American Lindsey Vonn, who has won giant slalom races on the World Cup circuit, has said she won't compete in the GS. Her first expected event is Friday's women's Super-G.

Whenever the GS does go down, you can bet Shiffrin will be ready.

Shiffrin's next scheduled event is Wednesday's women's slalom -- to air Tuesday night in primetime in the United States -- where she is the clear medal favorite. She won the event at the 2014 Sochi Olympics for her first Olympics medal. To keep tabs on how to watch Shiffrin at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, click here.