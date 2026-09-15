Kalshi cricket prediction markets are available for trading for fans of one of the world's most popular sports. As a federally-regulated prediction market exchange, Kalshi lets you trade on outcomes for cricket matches around the world. This Kalshi cricket guide will help explain how to trade cricket prediction markets. Claim a $25 trading bonus now after making your first $25 worth of trades.

Kalshi cricket promo code details

For those interrested in cricket markets with high liquidity, Kalshi cricket trading offers the most robust catalog. For interested new users, here are the details on the latest Kalshi promo code.

Kalshi Welcome Bonus $25 trading bonus after your first $25 in trades* Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States* All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories users can create an account but specific products, event contracts and markets vary by state. Promo Eligibility^ Must reside in a US jurisdiction in which Kalshi Prediction Markets operate, be a first-time user and complete the KYC sign-up process. Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Must trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening to qualify.Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Only profits from trades placed using the Bonus Credit can be withdrawn. Last Verified September 14, 2026

*Market availability may change without notice in jurisdictions including, but not limited to, AR, AZ, CT, IL, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, NC, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, RI, TN, UT, WA & WI

You must be 18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates to take advantage of this new-user offer. The promotion is not available in AR, AZ, IL, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MT, NJ, NV, OH and WA.

To activate the offer, you must place $25+ in prediction market trades on Kalshi within 30 days of opening a new Kalshi account. This makes it our pick for the best Kalshi promo code available, because other offers force you to trade $25+ within seven days of opening account. 30 days allows new users more time to get comfortable with the platform and trade responsibly.

The $25 bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Kalshi account and the full bonus amount must be used to place trades on prediction markets before any profit can be withdrawn by a participant.

The bonue trading credits expire seven days after being issued.

How to sign up for the Kalshi referral code

Be 18+, reside in a state or jurisdiction where Kalshi operates and otherwise eligible. Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app. Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Those interested in having multiple cricket prediciton market apps can also sign up for the latest Polymarket promo code.

How Kalshi cricket prediction markets work

Kalshi is a prediction markets site that offers Yes/No event contracts with clearly defined rules about how the contract settles. You purchase shares of an outcome at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those shares then pay out at $1.00 per share.

For example, if you thought India was going to win a T20 International against England, you could purchase shares on India to win for $0.51 per share. If you bought 100 shares saying India will win for $0.51, you'll earn $100 if India does win their match.

Share prices are reflective of what the market predicts that probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing Kalshi share prices along with their equivalent prices across formats:

Equivalent pricing for Kalshi Cricket prediction market prices

$0.10 per share = 10% = 10.0x

$0.20 per share = 20% = 5.0x

$0.30 per share = 30% = 3.33x

$0.40 per share = 40% = 2.5x

$0.50 per share = 50% = 2.0x

$0.60 per share = 60% = 1.67x

$0.70 per share = 70% = 1.43x

$0.80 per share = 80% = 1.25x

$0.90 per share = 90% = 1.11x

Use Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after $25 worth of trades as a new user:

Kalshi Cricket odds settings

If you are more comfortable using other pricing formats, you can use the Kalshi setting to change how the pricing is displayed. Go to the menu button (hamburger display), navigate to the settings tab, and then toggle to your preferred format.

Featured Kalshi Cricket Prediction Markets: England vs. Sri Lanka T20 International

England vs. Sri Lanka

This men's T20 International will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET today, September 15. Sri Lanka are the world's No. 9-ranked side and underdogs heading into this match, while England, the 2022 T20 World Cup champions, are ranked No. 2 in the world. Note that T20 cricket does not end in draws. If the match ends in a tie, it proceeds to a Super Over to determine a winner. Below are Kalshi's prices for the contest. Use Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to earn a $25 trading bonus after $25 worth of trades as a new user:

England win: $0.79 per event contract

Sri Lanka win: $0.21 per event contract

More than $100,000 has been traded in this market, with England moving from 69.5% to 79% between Sunday and Tuesday. The winning team will have its event contracts paid out at $1 per contract. So if England wins, that is a potential profit of $0.21 per contract, but if England loses, you lose the entire $0.79 per contract.

Responsible trading

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes, in a fun responsible manner. 100% loss can occur. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Kalshi also offers tools to help with practicing responsible trading.

Trading break: This allows users to temporarily restrict trading activities for one day or more.

Voluntary self-exclusion: Users can restrict their own access to Kalshi markets in order to limit potential losses. Users are able to stipulate how long a term they exclude themselves from trading.

Personalized funding cap: This sets a maximum amount a user can deposit through Kalshi each month. Users are also able to adjust their funding cap amount or extend the term during which it is in place.

Kalshi Responsible Trading resources can be found on the Kalshi home page and within your account settings. Need help with responsible trading? Contact Kalshi customer support to activate tools however you'd like.

Kalshi FAQs

Is there sports on Kalshi?

Yes, Kalshi offers cricket prediction markets. Some states might have restrictions on what can be offered. Be sure to check local laws to ensure you're compliant.

Is there a Kalshi Cricket promo code?

Yes, by using Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS, new users get a $25 trading bonus after completing $25 worth of trades.

Is Kalshi safe, legal, and trustworthy?

Kalshi is a federally regulated event contract exchange that allows you to buy and sell shares in outcomes of designated events. It is completely legal, though some states may have limitations about which prediction markets can be offered. It's easy to use with multiple deposit and withdrawal options and it is the largest prediction market trading platform in the United States by trading volume.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.