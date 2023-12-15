It has been a memorable year in the sports betting world, as Fanatics Betting and Gaming launched Fanatics Sportsbook in five states. In August 2023, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee were the first states to have a retail location for Fanatics Sportsbook or allow access to the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. The first Fanatics Sportsbooks states have enjoyed early success and plans to expand into more states such as New York and Pennsylvania are underway. Fanatics Sportsbook is giving sports fans in these states more ways to play along with their favorite teams and win big and could be coming to your state before you know it.

New to USA sports betting sites and not sure what kind of a wager to place at Fanatics Sportsbook? Legal sports betting has expanded rapidly across the country, so many fans are placing their first legal sports bets right now.

Fanatics Sportsbook is now offering a special USA sportsbook signup bonus. You can bet $20 and get $200 in FanCash*. Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee, so if you live in one of those states, you can sign up here and pick your bonus.

Here are some ways you can bet on sports right now at Fanatics Sportsbook with the newest Fanatics Sportsbook signup offer.

Against the spread: Spread betting is a great way to wager on a game without choosing an outright winner, and is an especially popular sports betting method during football season. If Baltimore is the 7.5-point underdog against San Francisco, that side must win outright or lose by 7 points or fewer to cover the spread. San Francisco can cover as the 7.5-point favorite by winning by 8 points or more points.

Over/Under: This type of bet can be placed on any team sport, but it's the most popular when betting on basketball. Oddsmakers will set a projected total of both team's final scores and you wager on whether you think the actual total will hit over or under that projection. If a sportsbook sets the over/under for a basketball game between Milwaukee and Indiana at 210, you would bet whether you think the total of both teams final scores will hit over or under 210.

Parlay: This high-risk bet involves having two or more teams in one wager, and all sides must win for the bet to be a winner. If you bet $100 on a four-team parlay at 11-1 odds, that bet could return $1,100 if all four sides win. But if three or fewer sides win, the bet is a loser.

*Must be physically located in KY, MA, MD, OH, TN. New customers only. Must place cash wager of at least $20 between November 17 at 12:00am ET and January 11 at 11:59pm ET to qualify. FanCash credited within 72 hours or qualifying wager. See full Terms in app.