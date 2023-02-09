LeBron James was deemed basketball's next big prodigy when he was a junior in high school, and 20 years after he entered the NBA,, he's the NBA's all-time leading scorer. James has been the undisputed king of his generation and made 19 All-Star teams, won four championships and four NBA MVPs in his 20 seasons. On February 7, he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabar to become the professional basketball scoring champion with a 38-point performance in a loss to the Thunder. Now, you can grab your LeBron James NBA all-time leading scorer apparel here. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

James is still going strong at 38 years old, averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 44 games this year and he's even been picking up steam after his birthday. Since he turned 38, James has averaged 33.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Abdul-Jabar scored his 38,387 points over 20 seasons as well and his record has stood for 38 years. While the two Lakers legends have had their differences over the years, Abdul-Jabar was present on Tuesday to pass the metaphorical torch, handing James a basketball at center court after the scoring record was broken.

Meanwhile, James talked about the potential of continuing to play and potentially land with his son, Bronny James, a highly-recruited senior at Sierra Canyon High School in Southern California. With a James playing well at an advanced age and a few more seasons looking like a possibility, James could extend the NBA scoring record to unfathomable heights.

