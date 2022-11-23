While many states are inching closer to adding legal sports betting, it doesn't look like Georgia will be joining that party any time soon. Georgians love their sports teams and there is no doubt that a unique Georgia sports betting promo code would be popular if Georgia sports betting were legalized. However, the most recent efforts to legalize sports betting in Georgia were shot down in 2021 and there hasn't been any traction on that front since.

With rabid support for its collegiate and professional teams, it's one of the most sports-crazed states in the union, potentially making Georgia sports betting a strong success. Now is the perfect time to brush up on sports betting terminology with this helpful guide from SportsLine so you can wager like a pro if Georgia legalizes online sports betting.

How to bet on sports in Georgia legalized

There are several ways you can make sports wagers both online and in retail sportsbooks and plenty of bet types you'll want to familiarize yourself with.

Outright: his betting style requires you to simply select one player to win an entire sporting event. This is the prefered way to wager on golf tournaments, car races and title fights.



Against the spread: If Washington is listed as the 7.5-point favorite against Atlanta, that side must win by 8 points or more to cover the spread. Atlanta can cover that spread by winning outright or losing by 7 or fewer points.



Prop bet: This popular betting style lets you wager on outcomes other than the final score of a game and often revolve around an individual player's performance. Common player prop bets include how many touchdowns passes a quarterback will throw or how many three-point shots a basketball player will hit.

