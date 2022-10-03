Watching a football game isn't just about watching the football game. It's an experience. And what better way to celebrate that than with a tailgate?

That's why CBS Sports and 247Sports are teaming up to offer one lucky winner the Ultimate Tailgate Experience. We're giving away a tailgating package worth $2,700! The grand prize consists of:

one (1) Charcoal Grill with Cart and Side Shelves

one (1) Portable Wheeled Cooler

one (1) Core 10' x 10' Canopy Tent with Wheeled Carry Bag

one (1) 50-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Smart TV and $600 towards food.

To enter for a chance to win, simply fill in the form above by Nov. 13, 2022*. And follow some of our brands as instructed to increase your odds of winning. (Note: You may need to disable popup blockers.) Good luck!

*No purchase or wireless device necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the United States or D.C., who are at least 18 years old or age of majority, whichever is older in their state of residence, at the date of entry in this Sweepstakes. Void in Puerto Rico and all U.S. territories and possessions and where prohibited by law. If you are accessing this Sweepstakes via your wireless device, data rates may apply. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on November 13, 2022. See Official Rules on form for details.