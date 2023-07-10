Victor Wembanyama made his NBA 2K24 Summer League debut on July 7, squaring off against No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets. Wembanyama shot just 2 of 13 from the floor, scoring nine points in 27 minutes for the Spurs. However, he bounced back and scored 27 points in his second game, again reminding fans of his massive upside. With his NBA career off to its unofficial start, and now you can get his San Antonio Spurs jersey now here.

The Spurs were tied for the second-worst record in the NBA last season at 22-60 but had the ping-pong balls bounce in their favor at the 2023 NBA Draft lottery. The Spurs only had a 14% chance of drawing the No. 1 pick but now head coach Gregg Popovich has another generational big man to build his roster around in Wembanyama after winning five titles after selecting Tim Duncan with the No. 1 pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

The French 19-year-old is considered one of the top basketball prospects of the generation, getting selected first overall in the 2023 NBA draft. He played professionally with Metropolitans 92 and became the youngest player to win the Pro A MVP award last year, leading the league in scoring, rebounds and blocks. The 7-foot-5 center also plays for the French national team, powering his team to a silver medal at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup.

