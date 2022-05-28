getty-images-champions-league-trophy.jpg
This season in the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool and Real Madrid, two of the most winningest teams in the competition, squared off for the right to be crowned champions of Europe. Real ultimately walked away with a 1-0 victory for their record 14th title. For the third consecutive season, the final, UEFA's showcase event, was forced to move venues. The final was moved from Saint Petersburg, Russia, to Stade France just outside of Paris as a result of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The UEFA Champions League, originally named the European Cup before it was changed to its current name prior to the 1992-93 season, has been around since 1955, with 22 different champions from 13 different countries. Real Madrid is by far the team with the most titles, with 14, followed by AC Milan with seven. 

As we build up to the 2021-22 final, let's take a look at the previous champions league winners:

European Cup/Champions League final winners

SEASON WINNERS SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION 

1955-56 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

4-3 

Stade de Reims (FRA) 

Paris 

1956-57 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

2-0 

Fiorentina (ITA) 

Madrid 

1957-58 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

3-2 (a.e.t)

AC Milan (ITA) 

Brussels 

1958-59 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

2-0 

Stade de Reims (FRA) 

Stuttgart 

1959-60 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

7-3 

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 

Glasgow 

1960-61 

Benfica (POR) 

3-2 

Barcelona (ESP) 

Bern 

1961-62 

Benfica (POR) 

5-3 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

Amsterdam 

1962-63 

AC Milan (ITA) 

2-1 

Benfica (POR) 

London   

1963-64 

Inter Milan (ITA) 

3-1 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

Vienna 

1964-65 

Inter Milan (ITA) 

1-0 

Benfica (POR) 

Milan 

1965-66 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

2-1 

Partizan (SRB) 

Brussels   

1966-67 

Celtic (SCO) 

2-1 

Inter Milan (ITA) 

Lisbon 

1967-68 

Manchester United (ENG) 

4-1 (a.e.t.)

Benfica (POR) 

London   

1968-69 

AC Milan (ITA) 

4-1 

Ajax (NED) 

Madrid   

1969-70 

Feyenoord (NED) 

2-1 (a.e.t.)

Celtic (SCO) 

Milan   

1970-71 

Ajax (NED) 

2-0 

Panathinaikos (GRE) 

London 

1971-72 

Ajax (NED) 

2-0 

Inter Milan (ITA) 

Rotterdam 

1972-73 

Ajax (NED) 

1-0 

Juventus (ITA) 

Belgrade 

1973-74 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

4-0 (replay)

Ateltico Madrid (ESP) 

Brussels   

1974-75 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

2-0 

Leeds United (ENG)   

Paris 

1975-76 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

1-0 

Saint-Etiene (FRA)   

Glasgow   

1976-77 

Liverpool (ENG) 

3-1 

Borussia Monchengladbach (GER)   

Rome   

1977-78 

Liverpool (ENG) 

1-0   

Club Brugge (BEL)   

London   

1978-79 

Nottingham Forest (ENG) 

1-0   

Malmo FF (SWE)   

Munich 

1979-80 

Nottingham Forest (ENG) 

1-0   

Hamburg (GER)   

Madrid   

1980-81 

Liverpool (ENG) 

1-0   

Real Madrid (ESP) 

Paris   

1981-82 

Aston Villa (ENG) 

1-0   

Bayern Munich (GER) 

Rotterdam 

1982-83 

Hamburg (GER) 

1-0 

Juventus (ITA) 

Athens   

1983-84 

Liverpool (ENG) 

1-1 (4-2 PKs) 

Roma (ITA) 

Rome   

1984-85 

Juventus (ITA) 

1-0 

Liverpool (ENG) 

Brussels   

1985-86 

Steaua Bucuresti (ROU) 

0-0 (2-0 PKs) 

Barcelona (ESP) 

Seville 

1986-87 

Porto (POR) 

2-1 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

Vienna   

1987-88 

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 

0-0 (2-0 PKs) 

Benfica (POR) 

Stuttgart 

1988-89 

AC Milan (ITA) 

4-0 

Steaua Bucuresti (ROU)   

Barcelona   

1989-90 

AC Milan (ITA) 

1-0 

Benfica (POR) 

Vienna   

1990-91 

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 

0-0 (5-3 PKs) 

Marseille (FRA) 

Bari 

1991-92 

Barcelona (ESP) 

1-0 (a.e.t.) 

Sampdoria (ITA) 

London   

1992-93 

Marseille (FRA)   

1-0 

AC Milan (ITA) 

Munich   

1993-94 

AC Milan (ITA) 

4-0 

Barcelona (ESP) 

Athens   

1994-95 

Ajax (NED) 

1-0 

AC Milan (ITA) 

Vienna 

1995-96 

Juventus (ITA) 

1-1 (4-2 Pks) 

Ajax (NED) 

Rome   

1996-97 

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 

3-1 

Juventus (ITA) 

Munich   

1997-98 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

1-0 

Juventus (ITA) 

Amsterdam 

1998-99 

Manchester United (ENG) 

2-1 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

Barcelona 

1999-00 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

3-0 

Valencia (ESP) 

Saint-Denis 

2000-01 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

1-1 (5-4 PKs) 

Valencia (ESP) 

Milan   

2001-02 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

2-1 

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 

Glasgow   

2002-03 

AC Milan (ITA) 

0-0 (3-2 PKs) 

Juventus (ITA) 

Manchester 

2003-04 

Porto (POR) 

3-0 

AS Monaco (FRA) 

Gelsenkirchen 

2004-05 

Liverpool (ENG) 

3-3 (3-2 PKs) 

AC Milan (ITA) 

Istanbul 

2005-06 

Barcelona (ESP) 

2-1 

Arsenal (ENG) 

Saint-Denis   

2006-07 

AC Milan (ITA) 

2-1 

Liverpool (ENG) 

Athens 

2007-08 

Manchester United (ENG) 

1-1 (6-5 PKs) 

Chelsea (ENG) 

Moscow 

2008-09 

Barcelona (ESP) 

2-0 

Manchester United (ENG) 

Rome 

2009-10 

Inter Milan (ITA) 

2-0 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

Madrid   

2010-11 

Barcelona (ESP) 

3-1 

Manchester United (ENG) 

London   

2011-12 

Chelsea (ENG) 

1-1 (4-3 PKs) 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

Munich 

2012-13 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

2-1 

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 

London 

2013-14 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

4-1 (a.e.t) 

Atletico Madrid (ESP) 

Lisbon 

2014-15 

Barcelona (ESP)   

3-1 

Juventus (ITA) 

Berlin 

2015-16 

Real Madrid (ESP)   

1-1 (5-3 PKs) 

Atletico Madrid (ESP) 

Milan 

2016-17Real Madrid (ESP)4-1Juventus (ITA)Cardiff
2017-18Real Madrid (ESP)3-1Liverpool (ENG)Kyiv
2018-19Liverpool (ENG)2-0Tottenham (ENG)Madrid
2019-20Bayern Munich (GER)1-0Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)Lisbon
2020-21Chelsea (ENG)1-0Manchester City (ENG)Porto
2021-22Liverpool (ENG)0-2Real Madrid (ESP)Paris

European Cup/Champions League title winners by clubs

CLUB TITLES YEAR WON 

Real Madrid (ESP) 

14

1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022

AC Milan (ITA) 

1963, 1969, 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 

Bayern Munich (GER) 

6

1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020

Liverpool (ENG) 

6

1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019

Barcelona (ESP)51992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015

Ajax (NED) 

1971, 1972, 1973, 1995 

Inter Milan (ITA) 

1964, 1965, 2010

Manchester United (ENG) 

1968, 1999, 2008

Juventus (ITA) 

1985, 1996

Benfica (POR) 

1961, 1962

Nottingham Forest (ENG) 

1979, 1980

Porto (POR) 

1987, 2004

Chelsea (ENG)22012, 2021

Celtic (SCO) 

1967

Hamburg (GER) 

1983 

Steaua Bucuresti (ROU)   

1986 

Marseille (FRA) 

1993 

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 

1997 

Feyenoord (NED) 

1970 

Aston Villa (ENG) 

1982 

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 

1988 

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 

1991 