This season in the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool and Real Madrid, two of the most winningest teams in the competition, squared off for the right to be crowned champions of Europe. Real ultimately walked away with a 1-0 victory for their record 14th title. For the third consecutive season, the final, UEFA's showcase event, was forced to move venues. The final was moved from Saint Petersburg, Russia, to Stade France just outside of Paris as a result of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The UEFA Champions League, originally named the European Cup before it was changed to its current name prior to the 1992-93 season, has been around since 1955, with 22 different champions from 13 different countries. Real Madrid is by far the team with the most titles, with 14, followed by AC Milan with seven.

As we build up to the 2021-22 final, let's take a look at the previous champions league winners:

European Cup/Champions League final winners

SEASON WINNERS SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION 1955-56 Real Madrid (ESP) 4-3 Stade de Reims (FRA) Paris 1956-57 Real Madrid (ESP) 2-0 Fiorentina (ITA) Madrid 1957-58 Real Madrid (ESP) 3-2 (a.e.t) AC Milan (ITA) Brussels 1958-59 Real Madrid (ESP) 2-0 Stade de Reims (FRA) Stuttgart 1959-60 Real Madrid (ESP) 7-3 Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) Glasgow 1960-61 Benfica (POR) 3-2 Barcelona (ESP) Bern 1961-62 Benfica (POR) 5-3 Real Madrid (ESP) Amsterdam 1962-63 AC Milan (ITA) 2-1 Benfica (POR) London 1963-64 Inter Milan (ITA) 3-1 Real Madrid (ESP) Vienna 1964-65 Inter Milan (ITA) 1-0 Benfica (POR) Milan 1965-66 Real Madrid (ESP) 2-1 Partizan (SRB) Brussels 1966-67 Celtic (SCO) 2-1 Inter Milan (ITA) Lisbon 1967-68 Manchester United (ENG) 4-1 (a.e.t.) Benfica (POR) London 1968-69 AC Milan (ITA) 4-1 Ajax (NED) Madrid 1969-70 Feyenoord (NED) 2-1 (a.e.t.) Celtic (SCO) Milan 1970-71 Ajax (NED) 2-0 Panathinaikos (GRE) London 1971-72 Ajax (NED) 2-0 Inter Milan (ITA) Rotterdam 1972-73 Ajax (NED) 1-0 Juventus (ITA) Belgrade 1973-74 Bayern Munich (GER) 4-0 (replay) Ateltico Madrid (ESP) Brussels 1974-75 Bayern Munich (GER) 2-0 Leeds United (ENG) Paris 1975-76 Bayern Munich (GER) 1-0 Saint-Etiene (FRA) Glasgow 1976-77 Liverpool (ENG) 3-1 Borussia Monchengladbach (GER) Rome 1977-78 Liverpool (ENG) 1-0 Club Brugge (BEL) London 1978-79 Nottingham Forest (ENG) 1-0 Malmo FF (SWE) Munich 1979-80 Nottingham Forest (ENG) 1-0 Hamburg (GER) Madrid 1980-81 Liverpool (ENG) 1-0 Real Madrid (ESP) Paris 1981-82 Aston Villa (ENG) 1-0 Bayern Munich (GER) Rotterdam 1982-83 Hamburg (GER) 1-0 Juventus (ITA) Athens 1983-84 Liverpool (ENG) 1-1 (4-2 PKs) Roma (ITA) Rome 1984-85 Juventus (ITA) 1-0 Liverpool (ENG) Brussels 1985-86 Steaua Bucuresti (ROU) 0-0 (2-0 PKs) Barcelona (ESP) Seville 1986-87 Porto (POR) 2-1 Bayern Munich (GER) Vienna 1987-88 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0-0 (2-0 PKs) Benfica (POR) Stuttgart 1988-89 AC Milan (ITA) 4-0 Steaua Bucuresti (ROU) Barcelona 1989-90 AC Milan (ITA) 1-0 Benfica (POR) Vienna 1990-91 Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 0-0 (5-3 PKs) Marseille (FRA) Bari 1991-92 Barcelona (ESP) 1-0 (a.e.t.) Sampdoria (ITA) London 1992-93 Marseille (FRA) 1-0 AC Milan (ITA) Munich 1993-94 AC Milan (ITA) 4-0 Barcelona (ESP) Athens 1994-95 Ajax (NED) 1-0 AC Milan (ITA) Vienna 1995-96 Juventus (ITA) 1-1 (4-2 Pks) Ajax (NED) Rome 1996-97 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3-1 Juventus (ITA) Munich 1997-98 Real Madrid (ESP) 1-0 Juventus (ITA) Amsterdam 1998-99 Manchester United (ENG) 2-1 Bayern Munich (GER) Barcelona 1999-00 Real Madrid (ESP) 3-0 Valencia (ESP) Saint-Denis 2000-01 Bayern Munich (GER) 1-1 (5-4 PKs) Valencia (ESP) Milan 2001-02 Real Madrid (ESP) 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (GER) Glasgow 2002-03 AC Milan (ITA) 0-0 (3-2 PKs) Juventus (ITA) Manchester 2003-04 Porto (POR) 3-0 AS Monaco (FRA) Gelsenkirchen 2004-05 Liverpool (ENG) 3-3 (3-2 PKs) AC Milan (ITA) Istanbul 2005-06 Barcelona (ESP) 2-1 Arsenal (ENG) Saint-Denis 2006-07 AC Milan (ITA) 2-1 Liverpool (ENG) Athens 2007-08 Manchester United (ENG) 1-1 (6-5 PKs) Chelsea (ENG) Moscow 2008-09 Barcelona (ESP) 2-0 Manchester United (ENG) Rome 2009-10 Inter Milan (ITA) 2-0 Bayern Munich (GER) Madrid 2010-11 Barcelona (ESP) 3-1 Manchester United (ENG) London 2011-12 Chelsea (ENG) 1-1 (4-3 PKs) Bayern Munich (GER) Munich 2012-13 Bayern Munich (GER) 2-1 Borussia Dortmund (GER) London 2013-14 Real Madrid (ESP) 4-1 (a.e.t) Atletico Madrid (ESP) Lisbon 2014-15 Barcelona (ESP) 3-1 Juventus (ITA) Berlin 2015-16 Real Madrid (ESP) 1-1 (5-3 PKs) Atletico Madrid (ESP) Milan 2016-17 Real Madrid (ESP) 4-1 Juventus (ITA) Cardiff 2017-18 Real Madrid (ESP) 3-1 Liverpool (ENG) Kyiv 2018-19 Liverpool (ENG) 2-0 Tottenham (ENG) Madrid 2019-20 Bayern Munich (GER) 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) Lisbon 2020-21 Chelsea (ENG) 1-0 Manchester City (ENG) Porto 2021-22 Liverpool (ENG) 0-2 Real Madrid (ESP) Paris

European Cup/Champions League title winners by clubs