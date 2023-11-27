AC Milan will host Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at San Siro for one of the most important games of the week, as the Rossoneri need to win to avoid the possibility of being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League's group stage. The German side are currently at the top of the group with seven points scored in four games, while PSG follow at six, AC Milan with five and Newcastle with four. Stefano Pioli's side need to win, but will also have to look at the game that will take place in Paris between PSG and Newcastle. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Nov. 28 | 3 p.m. ET Location: San Siro -- Milan, Italy

San Siro -- Milan, Italy Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: AC Milan +100; Draw: +250; BVB +260

Team news

AC Milan: With Rafael Leao still injured, Pulisic will play on the left side of the attacking line and Chukwueze as right attacking striker, with Giroud back as number nine after he was suspended in the last Serie A clash against Fiorentina. Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders will play alongside Krunic in the midfield.

Potential AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Giroud, Pulisic.

BVB: Both Sule and Sabitzer are unwell and in doubt for the game against AC Milan, while Haller is finally back in the roster but unlikely to start on Tuesday.

Potential BVB XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Emre Can, Ozcan, Sabitzer; Brandt, Fullkrug, Malen.

Prediction

AC Milan need to win to have a chance to go through in the next phase of the competition after winning three weeks ago against PSG. Pick: AC Milan 2, BVB 1.