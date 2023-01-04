While the future direction of the United States men's national team is in flux, sporting director Earnie Stewart has tapped assistant Anthony Hudson to oversee the team's January training camp. Due to the winter World Cup, the U.S. Soccer Federation is just beginning its four-year review of the program which is why head coach Gregg Berhalter won't be overseeing the camp as he's out of contract as of the end of December. Berhalter is also dealing with the fallout from Wednesday's revelation where he admitted to a "physical" altercation with his girlfriend and now-wife Rosalind Berhalter back in 1991, one that has brought to light an investigation by U.S. Soccer and also an alleged blackmail attempt made during the World Cup.

This upcoming camp will also begin a critical period as the team prepares to host the 2026 World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada. That winter camp will take place in Southern California with matches against Serbia on Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and Colombia on Jan. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Hudson will be supported by assistant coach B.J. Callaghan and U-20 men's national team head coach Mikey Varas.

The trio will be responsible for selecting the roster for the team which usually consists of domestic players in MLS which isn't in season at that time along with a few out-of-favor players, ones that other clubs may be okay with releasing outside of an official FIFA window. January camp is a good time to see up-and-coming, young players who can make up Gold Cup squads and create a path to contribute to the main national team squad.

The goal is still for the federation to make a decision on a permanent coach but especially with Varas present ahead of the U-20 World Cup which will begin in May in Indonesia. It will be an especially important camp for young players to impress and earn a spot on his roster.