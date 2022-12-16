The World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 and ends with the final on Sunday as Argentina face France for the title. For those not traveling to Qatar, what better way to watch it than in 4K? Every single World Cup match has been streamed live in 4K on fuboTV (Try for free), and the final will be, too.
In order to access the content, you will need to be subscribed to the service, have a fast enough internet (around 40 megabytes per second), and you'll also need a compatible TV and streaming device.
Here is how to watch, how to use fuboTV, and we've also compiled some of the international broadcast listings for those around the world.
How to watch and odds
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 18 | Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar
- TV: FOX, Telemundo and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
- Odds: Argentina +170; Draw: +200; France +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
International feeds
Here are some of the international listings for the final:
- Argentina: Television Publica
- Australia: SBS
- Bangladesh: Gazi TV
- Brazil: Globo
- Canada: TSN1
- Colombia: Caracol TV
- Croatia: HRTi
- Denmark: TV2
- Ecuador: DirecTV Sports
- El Salvador: ViX
- France: TF1 Live
- Germany: Das Erste
- India: JioTV
- Israel: KAN 11
- Italy: Rai 1
- Japan: NHK Japan
- Mexico: ViX
- Poland: TVP1
- Portugal: Sport TV1
- Spain: TVE La 1
- Uruguay: Canal 10
How to stream fuboTV
The list of available devices are:
- Amazon Fire TV
- Android Mobile
- Android TV/Google TV
- AppleTV
- Web Browser
- Chromecast
- Hisense televisions
- iPhone/iPad/iPod
- LG TV
- Roku
- Samsung Smart TV
- Vizio Smartcast TV
- Xbox