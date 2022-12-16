The World Cup kicked off on Nov. 20 and ends with the final on Sunday as Argentina face France for the title. For those not traveling to Qatar, what better way to watch it than in 4K? Every single World Cup match has been streamed live in 4K on fuboTV (Try for free), and the final will be, too.

In order to access the content, you will need to be subscribed to the service, have a fast enough internet (around 40 megabytes per second), and you'll also need a compatible TV and streaming device.

Here is how to watch, how to use fuboTV, and we've also compiled some of the international broadcast listings for those around the world.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 18 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

Lusail Iconic Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar TV: FOX, Telemundo and Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX, Telemundo and Universo | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Argentina +170; Draw: +200; France +180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

International feeds

Here are some of the international listings for the final:

Argentina: Television Publica

Australia: SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Brazil: Globo

Canada: TSN1

Colombia: Caracol TV

Croatia: HRTi



Denmark: TV2

Ecuador: DirecTV Sports

El Salvador: ViX

France: TF1 Live

Germany: Das Erste

India: JioTV

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: Rai 1

Japan: NHK Japan

Mexico: ViX

Poland: TVP1

Portugal: Sport TV1

Spain: TVE La 1

Uruguay: Canal 10

How to stream fuboTV

