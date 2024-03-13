For the second season in a row, Inter hit the road for a UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg defending a 1-0 advantage, with Atletico de Madrid the side tasked with turning round their tie against the Nerazzurri on Tuesday. The first leg of the tie at San Siro in February was settled in favor of the home team thanks to a goal from Inter substitute Marko Arnautovic. Atletico had won three successive games in the competition before losing in Milan with a 2-0 Matchday 6 win against Inter's Serie A rivals Lazio in Madrid sealing first place in Group E. Inter, meanwhile, concluded their group campaign with a 0-0 draw at home to another Spanish side, Real Sociedad, ensuring they would finish second behind the Liga outfit in Group D.

Inter, who reached the final last season for the first time since 2010, are making a third successive round of 16 appearance having missed out for nine seasons in a row before 2021-22. Atletico are in the knockout rounds for the fifth time in six seasons, although they have lost two of their last four ties at this stage. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Mar. 13 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 13 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain

Estadio Wanda Metropolitano -- Madrid, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Atletico Madrid +190; Draw: +270; Inter +175

Team news

Atletico Madrid: The home team will finally have Antoine Griezmann back in the starting lineup alongside Spanish striker Alvaro Morata, who was not fit enough to start in the first leg in Milan. Rodrigo De Paul will lead the midfield line alongside Koke and Saul.

Potential Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gabriel, Hermoso; Molina, De Paul, Koke, Saul, Samuel Lino; Morata, Griezmann.

Inter: Simone Inzaghi won't count on Carlos Augusto and Marko Arnautovic, who both left the pitch injured over the weekend and will miss Wednesday's clash. Lautaro Martinez will lead the attack with Marcus Thuram, while Hakan Calhanoglu will be back in the starting lineup after playing against Bologna for the first time in two weeks.

Potential Inter XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Thuram.

Prediction

It will likely be a difficult game for both sides, but Inter have more chances to qualify for the next round. Pick: Atletico 1, Inter 1.