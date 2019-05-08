Barcelona to sell Philippe Coutinho after Champions League meltdown vs. Liverpool, report says

Barcelona star midfielder Philippe Coutinho could be on his way out of the club as soon as this summer. The player is set to be sold following Barcelona's epic collapse in the Champions League semifinals against Liverpool on Tuesday where the club blew a 3-0 lead after the first leg to lose 4-0 at Anfield in the semifinals, according to ESPN.

The report says the club has decided to sell the player, who joined from Liverpool in 2018 for over $130 million, as things has just not worked out. He hasn't been a consistent starter, he has dealt wit some injury issues, and despite double-digit goals last season and this season, he hasn't been a first-team player regularly under manager Ernesto Valverde, who might also be on the hot seat, according to the report.

A promising youth career saw him move to Inter Milan in 2008, but he played just 47 matches in three seasons there. He joined Liverpool in 2012 and exploded, netting double-digit goals in his final three seasons at Anfield before forcing a move to Barcelona.

In both semifinal legs, he was taken off before the hour mark and received jeers at both the Camp Nou and Anfield. A member of the Brazilian national team, there will be no shortage of teams interested but it may be tough for Barcelona to come close to recovering the amount spent on the player.

Whether he moves back to England or Italy, perhaps maybe to France or Germany, it remains to be seen. But one thing seems certain, and that he'll need to find a new club to revive his club career.

