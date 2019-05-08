Where does Liverpool and Tottenham's win rank among greatest Champions League comebacks of all-time?

Within 24 hours, fans got treated to two of the biggest and greatest comebacks in Champions League history. On Tuesday night at Anfield Liverpool overcame a 3-0 loss in the first leg to beat Barca 4-0 without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. And then there is what happened on Wednesday.

Not to be outdone by a fellow English club, Tottenham got three goals in the second half from Lucas Moura, including the winner in the 96th minute, to overcome a three-goal deficit against Ajax and advance to the 2019 final.

So where do they rank among the greatest all time? Here's our list of the best comebacks in Champions League history:

6. Deportivo over AC Milan, 2004 quarters

AC Milan beat Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 in the first leg, but it was the Spanish side that came back and won the second leg 4-0 with goals from Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valeron, Alberto Luque and Fran Gonzalez. This was absolutely massive when it happened because it was the first ever three-goal comeback in the competition's history over two legs. This was a Milan side with Dida, Cafu, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, Andrea Pirlo, Kaka -- just a loaded squad that couldn't get it done on the road.

5. Barcelona toppled by Roma, 2018 quarters

This was Barca's choke job last season. Barca had beaten Roma 4-1 in the first leg in Spain, but a late goal from Eden Dzeko proved crucial. Barca went to the Italian capital for the second leg and lost 3-0 as Kostas Manolas headed home the winner from a corner kick 82 minutes in. Just a year later, it happened again at Anfield.

4. Barcelona over PSG, 2017 round of 16

Barcelona lost at PSG 4-0 in the first leg but came back and won the second leg 6-1. Lionel Messi, Neymar and company pulled off the biggest comeback in Champions League history with the four-goal deficit, as Sergi Roberto scored in added time for the sixth and game-clinching goal.

3. Tottenham's miracle in Amsterdam, 2019 semis

This was something else. Spurs needed three goals in the second half, got the last one in the 96th minute and did it all without their star striker, Harry Kane. Tottenham looked horrible in the first half, but Mauricio Pochettino made all the right changes. He made his team believe and they pulled off a stunner on the road at Ajax that looked like had no chance of happening. The victory sent Tottenham to its first UCL final in the most dramatic of ways.

LUCAS MOURA FOR THE WIN WHAT A MATCH 😱 pic.twitter.com/vD3BsC3ylV — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) May 8, 2019

2. Liverpool shocks Barcelona, 2019 semis

Tuesday, May 7, 2019. That's a day Liverpool will never forget and one Barcelona will never want to think about again. After Barca took a 3-0 lead in the first leg of the semifinal, the club looked to close out the Reds on the road. Add to it the fact that Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were both out injured, it seemed improbable.

Ninety minutes later, a 4-0 win for the Reds with Divock Origi scoring a crazy, tie-clinching goal thanks to a sneaky pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold off a corner kick:

A baffling, career-changing comeback for Liverpool's players, and it wasn't even the craziest comeback in the club's history in UCL.

1. Liverpool vs. AC Milan, 2005 final

While what happened on Tuesday will never be forgotten, this is the biggest comeback in Liverpool's European history. Down 3-0 against AC Milan in the 2004-05 final, the Reds came back to force extra time and penalty kicks before winning it.

Liverpool trailed 3-0 at the break but got three goals in seven minutes in the second half from Steven Gerard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso. Then in the penalty kicks, Jerzy Dudek made two saves, Liverpool made three of four penalty kicks and pulled off the greatest comeback when you consider the teams, the stage and how little time Liverpool had to pull it off.

Relive it below: