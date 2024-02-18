Thomas Tuchel is set to stay in charge at Bayern Munich despite losing three games in a row, according to multiple reports. Bayern lost 3-2 on Sunday against Bochum away, a few days after losing 1-0 away in Rome against Lazio in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Last week, Bayern also lost 3-0 to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen and are currently eight points behind the Bundesliga leaders.

Tuchel is safe for now and he is not thinking about resigning from the job, according to Sky Sports Germany. The former Chelsea and PSG manager was appointed in March 2023 to replace Julian Nagelsmann, despite the current Germany national team manager still competing in both the Champions League and the Bundesliga. Tuchel managed to win the Bundesliga but only because Borussia Dortmund drew to Mainz in the last home game opening the door for Bayern.

The end of last season led to changes with former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn dismissed from their roles right after winning the title. The club decided to keep Tuchel and signed Harry Kane from Tottenham, but Bayern Munich didn't solve their issues.

After winning 11 Bundesliga titles in a row, it's likely that Bayern Munich won't be able to win the championship again this season. They also need to make a comeback in the Champions League against Lazio on March 5 at the Allianz Arena to avoid a disappointing and unexpected result. Already out of the DFB Pokal, Tuchel is now set to stay in charge but quick results are likely needed to remain.