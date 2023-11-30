The Liga MX Apertura 2023 playoffs kick off with four, two-leg quarterfinal matchups, including Chivas Guadalajara hosting Pumas on Thursday in the first leg at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. Pumas finished the regular season fourth in the table with 28 points, while Chivas were one spot behind with 27. The teams will play the second leg of the quarterfinal matchup on Sunday at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Kickoff for Thursday's first leg is 10:05 p.m. ET. Chivas are the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) in the latest Chivas Guadalajara vs. Pumas odds, with Pumas the +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Pumas vs. Chivas:

Chivas vs. Pumas spread: Chivas -0.5 (+120), Pumas +0.5 (-165)

Chivas vs. Pumas over/under: 2.5 goals

Chivas vs. Pumas money line: Chivas +125, Pumas +210, Draw +220

CHI: Roberto Alvarado leads the team in goals (six)

leads the team in goals (six) PUM: Cesar Huerta ranks sixth in the league in goals (eight)

Why you should back Chivas Guadalajara

Estadio Akron has been a tough place for opponents to play this season. Chivas Guadalajara have five wins, one draw and three losses in nine league home games this season. Chivas also have won 11 of the 23 meetings against Pumas at Estadio Akron, with Pumas winning twice and the teams drawing 10 times.

In addition, Chivas will have key players available for Thursday's match who weren't available the last time the teams played. Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, Roberto Alvarado, Gilberto Sepulveda, Raul Rangel and Alejandro Mayorga all are expected to suit up for Chivas after missing the 1-0 defeat at Pumas on Nov. 11. Alvarado's return is a key one as he leads the team in goals (six).

Why you should back Pumas

César Huerta is in the best form of his career. The 22-year-old winger, who previously played for Chivas' youth academy before permanently joining Pumas in June 2022, had eight goals and two assists in 15 starts for Pumas during the 2023 Apertura regular season. His goal total is four times the total he had during the spring's Clausura, when he scored just two.

In addition, Pumas have the confidence of knowing that they beat Chivas less than three weeks ago. At Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Nov. 11, Pumas defeated Chivas 1-0 after Gabriel Fernandez scored in the 11th minute. Pumas had more corner kicks (six to three), shots (15 to seven) and shots on goal (six to two) than Chivas in the match.

