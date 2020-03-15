Coronavirus: Liga MX, Mexico's top soccer league, will suspend play after Sunday's games
The league had kept playing behind closed doors this weekend
Liga MX, Mexico's top soccer league, will suspend its season following Sunday's slate of games in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Liga MX was one of the few top flights in the world still playing games this weekend, but the league announced it would be suspending its season after Matchday 10 wrapped up Sunday.
The league played its games this weekend -- including a Chivas-Monterrey draw on Saturday night -- behind closed doors, but will be sidelined indefinitely after Sunday night. America faces Cruz Azul in the league's final match before the shutdown.
Here's the announcement from the league, translated from Spanish:
The Executive Presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government, reports that it has decided to suspend all meetings of the LIGA BBVA MX, ASCENSO BBVA MX and the LIGA BBVA MX Women.
The measure will apply from the end of Day 10 of the LIGA BBVA MX, which concludes this day with the meeting between Clubs America and Cruz Azul.
The Presidency of the LIGA MX / ASCENSO MX will maintain close communication with the Clubs, managers, players and members of our Leagues to face any health contingency. The measure announced today will continue until further notice and the resumption of activities will be determined in coordination with the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government.
The decision comes as league's across the globe are suspending play. MLS, North America's other major soccer league, shut down play last Thursday. The Premier Leauge, La Liga, Champions league, Ligue 1 and others have also ceased play as countries try to stop the spread of the virus.
You can keep up with how coronavirus is impacting the sports world here.
