Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared upset after being substituted in the second half of the World Cup game against South Korea on Friday. After the game, though, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Ronaldo was not angry because he was sent to the bench, but because of an exchange he had with South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung.

The two players exchanged words when Ronaldo was being substituted in the 65th minute. He was seen making a shush sign toward Gue-sung and his teammate, Pepe, also appeared to get involved.

"I saw the interaction with the Korea player and I don't have any doubts about it and if you see the images you see Pepe went towards the Korea player," Santos said, per ESPN.

Ronaldo gave the same version of the story.

"Before my substitution, one of their players was telling me to leave quickly," Ronaldo said, per Mirror "I told him to shut up, he has no authority, he doesn't have to say anything."

Ronaldo said he would speed up the pace if the referee asked him to, but overall he felt the whole situation should not be a controversy because it all happened in the heat of the game.

"We're in the next stage. We have to be, not only players, but all Portuguese people, because we want to go through and that's what we're going to try to do," Ronaldo said.

South Korea ended up winning Friday's match 2-1, but Portugal still finished the Group Stage at the top of the standings of Group H with six points. Ronaldo needs to score just one more goal to tie Eusebio as Portugal's all-time World Cup scorer with nine goals. He will get another chance to achieve that on Dec. 6, when his team takes on Switzerland in the Round of 16. South Korea also made it through and will have to take on Brazil on Dec. 5.