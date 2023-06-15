It has been a slow process, but tidbits of U.S. Soccer sporting director Matt Crocker's search for a head coach have begun to emerge, as former Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has reportedly been contacted for the vacancy. The United States has been without a permanent coach since Gregg Berhalter's contract expired at the end of the World Cup in December. Currently, B.J. Callaghan is leading the team into the Nations League and will also oversee the team during the Gold Cup, but the expectation is that a permanent manager will be hired after that tournament.

The future is bright with the United States, as they've been able to build off of making the last 16 of the World Cup by securing a commitment of Folarin Balogun to lead the line and will also take part in the 2024 Copa America before hosting the 2026 World Cup.

At this stage, talks haven't progressed much with Vieira, but he is interested in taking the challenge of leading the team. Formerly in charge of Nice and New York City FC, Vieira is familiar with the U.S. soccer landscape while also knowing the European style of play to move the team forward. A manager who is strong defensively while playing a possession-based game, it also wouldn't be a major shift from what the team did under Berhalter.

Berhalter is still technically in consideration for coaching the national team, but he is also exploring other options as he's drummed up interest with Sparta Rotterdam and Club America. At the moment, Vieira is the first name to truly be linked with the job outside of presumed front runner Jesse Marsch, who is still without a job after being sacked at Leeds United.