The transfer window is behind us and the focus now shifts back to the action on the pitch as the Scottish Premiership takes center stage with two scintillating matchups as part of Derby Week. You can catch all the action on Paramount+ as Hibs host Hearts in the Edinburgh derby on Tuesday and on CBS Sports Network as Celtic host Rangers in the Old Firm on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know ahead of kickoff.

Edinburgh derby: Hibernian vs. Heart of Midlothian

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 1 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Easter Road -- Edinburgh, Scotland

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Hibs +175; Draw +210; Hearts +170 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

The second Edinburgh derby of this season sees a third-placed Hearts squad on the road against a Hibs side that has five wins in 11 homes matches. Hearts are 14 points behind first-place Rangers at the two-thirds mark with 10 matches remaining. Hibs, under new manager Shaun Maloney, wasted no time to retool the squad in the January window, most notably landing Arsenal U23 center back Harry Clarke (on loan), Fulham U23 winger Sylvester Jasper (on loan), American winger Chris Mueller from Orlando City (free transfer), Ewan Henderson from Celtic (on loan), 18-year-old goalkeeper Tom Carter and Norwegian prospects Elias Melkersen and Runar Hauge from FK Bodø/Glimt. These two sides played a scoreless draw back in September at Tynecastle. You have to go back to May 2018 for the last time a home side won the Edinburgh Derby.

Old Firm: Celtic vs. Rangers

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 2 | Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Celtic Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

TV and live stream: CBS Sports Network

Odds: Celtic +115; Draw +225; Rangers +250 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

This is a battle between first and second place in the Premiership as only two points separate Rangers, who pulled off a deadline day coup, from Celtic. A win for Ange Postecoglou's home side against a Rangers side that have not lost a game since Nov. 21 could flip this title race upside down. Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed that Aaron Ramsey will not make his Gers debut on Wednesday following a deadline day move that saw the Welsh midfielder leave Juventus for Ibrox via loan. The Dutch tactician will have 19-year-old Manchester United prospect Amad Diallo who joined the club via loan last week and scored five minutes into his debut in a 3-3 draw to Ross County.

Prediction

Edinburgh derby: The Northern Irish veteran Liam Boyce get redemption after missing a penalty against Celtic last week with a last-gasp winner in this one. Pick: Hibs 0, Hearts 1

Old Firm: Look for the Ivorian Diallo to step up again and make an impact for van Bronckhorst's side, though it will not be enough for three points as the two sides settle for a draw. Pick: Celtic 1, Rangers 1