Who's Playing

Inter @ Empoli

Current Records: Inter 16-3-11, Empoli 7-11-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Carlo Castellani

Stadio Carlo Castellani TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Empoli are 1-7 against Inter since January of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Empoli will look to defend their home pitch against Inter at Stadio Carlo Castellani. Since Empoli's last six matchups have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Empoli didn't score on Friday, probably because they only made one shot at the goal. They fell just short of Cremonese by a score of 1-0. Empoli managed to lose despite possessing the ball for 61% of the match.

Meanwhile, Inter haven't won a game since March 5th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell just short of Monza by a score of 1-0. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Inter were far and away the favorite.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see if either squad is able to pick up a win on Sunday.

Odds

Inter are a huge favorite against Empoli, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -192 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

