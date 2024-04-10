Paris Saint-Germain welcome Barcelona to Parc des Princes on Tuesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Luis Enrique, the man who oversaw the Remontada in this fixture back in 2017, is now Paris head coach and goes up against former teammate Xavi in a tactical nettle made in La Masia. PSG overcame Real Sociedad 4-1 on aggregate in the round of 16 while Barca saw off Napoli 4-2 over two legs nine years on from the Blaugrana's last UCL success which was led by Luis Enrique.

Both sides will be eyeing a semifinal berth with Les Parisiens knowing that this is likely their last chance to win the Champions League with Kylian Mbappe before his expected summer exit to Real Madrid. The French superstar scored three of PSG's four goals against Sociedad and is already running away with the Ligue 1 scoring chart too as the French champions sit 10 points clear in Le Championnat and unbeaten over 27 games across all competitions.

These two last met in 2021 with PSG blasting Barca out of the water 5-2 on aggregate with Mbappe excelling against Lionel Messi before the legendary Argentina international joined the French capital outfit. This, though, is the first time that the Catalans have reached the UCL quarterfinals since they were blown away 8-2 by Bayern Munich and Xavi has his side on an 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Apr. 10 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Apr. 10 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Parc des Princes -- Paris, France

Parc des Princes -- Paris, France Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: PSG -105; Draw +280; Barca +250



Team news

PSG: Mbappe is expected to come back into the XI along with Ousmane Dembele and captain Marquinhos. Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Bradley Barcola and Nuno Mendes should also be ready to start for Luis Enrique but Presnel Kimpembe remains a long-term absentee. Achraf Hakimi is suspended which was compounded by an injury to Nordi Mukiele against Clermont which could require Zaire-Emery or Marquinhos plugging a gap at right back.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Lee, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Barca: Seven of Xavi's players risk suspension for the second leg but none are ruled out with bans here. Gavi and Alejandro Balde are injured but Pedri, Andreas Christensen and Frenkie de Jong could yet return to the starting XI. De Jong is closest to a return but Xavi is unlikely to hesitate to Pau Cubarsi or Lamine Yamal from the off.

Potential Barca XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Cancelo; De Jong, Gundogan, Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Prediction

This one should be tight with both sides boasting impressive recent records but PSG's spans a longer period and home advantage should see them take a first-leg lead. Barca could come away with a draw but either way, this is unlikely to be over after 90 minutes. Pick: PSG 2, Barca 1.

