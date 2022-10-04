The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Dinamo Zagreb @ Salzburg

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Salzburg will be playing Dinamo Zagreb at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Red Bull Arena. Salzburg is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Dinamo Zagreb lost 3-1 to AC Milan two weeks ago. Right now, Salzburg (two points) is in third place in Group E, while Dinamo Zagreb (three points) is in second place in the group behind AC Milan (four points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

With a tie between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb (and some tie-breaking luck), Salzburg has a long-shot chance to take the top spot with a win. A win for Dinamo Zagreb would guarantee them at least second place; if AC Milan ties or loses, Dinamo Zagreb would take their first-place spot.

How To Watch

Who: Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb

Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb When: Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Red Bull Arena

Red Bull Arena TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Salzburg -145; Draw +285; Zagre +375

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)