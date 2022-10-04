The Champions League returns Wednesday on Paramount+.
Who's Playing
Dinamo Zagreb @ Salzburg
What to Know
We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Salzburg will be playing Dinamo Zagreb at 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Red Bull Arena. Salzburg is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Dinamo Zagreb lost 3-1 to AC Milan two weeks ago. Right now, Salzburg (two points) is in third place in Group E, while Dinamo Zagreb (three points) is in second place in the group behind AC Milan (four points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.
With a tie between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb (and some tie-breaking luck), Salzburg has a long-shot chance to take the top spot with a win. A win for Dinamo Zagreb would guarantee them at least second place; if AC Milan ties or loses, Dinamo Zagreb would take their first-place spot.
How To Watch
- Who: Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb
- When: Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Red Bull Arena
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Salzburg -145; Draw +285; Zagre +375
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- RB Leipzig vs. Celtic, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Red Bull Salzburg vs. Dinamo Zagreb, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Benfica vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Chelsea vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Juventus vs. Maccabi Haifi, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Manchester City vs. FC Copenhagen, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+