Simone Inzaghi's Inter won the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 against Atletico Madrid 1-0 and are now well positioned to qualify for the next round but need to avoid a defeat on March 13 at the Wanda Metropolitano. The team coached by Diego Simeone will try to make a comeback against one of the strongest European sides who showed just why they are to be taken seriously on Tuesday.

After winning at San Siro, Inter continue to show that last season's run to the final was no fluke, falling to Manchester City in Istanbul. The Nerazzurri had another great game, recording their 21st cleansheet while holding Atleti to zero shots on target.

If the defense showed to be one of the best around Europe, Inter may have some regrets and room for improvement after Tuesday's clash. Key player Hakan Calhanoglu didn't play his best game of the season and had a 69.6% pass completion percentage, while his overall of the season is 90.9%. For sure, Inter could have scored more. The home team had 19 shots and five on target, with Marko Arnautovic, who came in in the second half, having two big chances before scoring the deciding goal of the game.

There were many positives in that second half, especially wingers Carlos Augusto and Denzel Dumfries. The former Monza player was almost perfect in all the defensive actions, while Dumfries was crucial on the attacking side. Davide Frattesi, who replaced Henrikh Mkhitaryan, had a strong final part of the game where he recovered some key balls when Atletico tried to play with the counterattacks. This is one of the best aspects of Inter this season -- the dressing room is united and whoever plays is delivering.

Starting striker Marcus Thuram, who also didn't play his best first half, got injured and was replaced at halftime by the same Arnautovic and will probably miss some games, pending medical tests. Coach Inzaghi can generally be happy and satisfied about the perfomance of his team, but with some more concreteness Inter could have set up the trip to Madrid next month with less pressure.

On the other side, Simeone needs to prepare the game differently next month, as Atletico failed to create many chances and most importantly didn't have a single shot on target in the first leg. Alvaro Morata, who played part of the second half, will be back and will definitely start in the second leg, but also the team needs to have a different approach. In general, Inter were and are the favorites, especially after Tuesday's win, but despite the optimism, everything can still happen at the Wanda Metropolitano on March 13.