Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Serie A prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Juve can move into first place with a win
The top two teams in Italy meet on Sunday as first-place Inter Milan hosts Juventus as part of Matchday 7. Inter is a perfect 6-0-0 to start the league campaign under first-year coach Antonio Conte, while Juve is right there at 5-1-0 and just two points behind. A win for Juve will put the team in first place entering the international break.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Serie A: Juve vs. Inter
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Guiseppe Meazza
- TV channel: Rai Italia America
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Juve +185 | Inter +160 | Draw +215
Storylines
Juve: The form has been strong as of late with four straight wins in all competitions, including two straight clean sheets. Cristiano Ronaldo is linking up well with Paulo Dybala, and this should be a game they can get something from on the short ride from Turin.
Inter: That fantastic start to the season took a little hit mid-week in the Champions League, as Inter blew a 1-0 lead and lost at Barcelona. Hardly a bad result though. It showed this team it can compete against the big boys, even without star striker Romelu Lukaku. He's expected to return Sunday.
Juve vs. Inter prediction
A late Cristiano Ronaldo goal gives Juve a split of the points on the road.
Pick: Inter 1, Juve 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
What to know: MLS Decision Day
Two playoff spots are on the line during the regular season's final day
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every match as the Premier League season kicks...
-
Tottenham loses Lloris, game to Brighton
Things aren't peachy for Spurs as they've managed only two wins in their last 10 games
-
Real Madrid vs. Granada preview
Real is coming off a poor showing in the Champions League
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Thai players score tandem bicycle goal
Well this is a goal you don't see every day
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time