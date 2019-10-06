Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Serie A prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The top two teams in Italy meet on Sunday as first-place Inter Milan hosts Juventus as part of Matchday 7. Inter is a perfect 6-0-0 to start the league campaign under first-year coach Antonio Conte, while Juve is right there at 5-1-0 and just two points behind. A win for Juve will put the team in first place entering the international break.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Serie A: Juve vs. Inter

Date : Sunday, Oct. 6



: Sunday, Oct. 6 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Guiseppe Meazza



: Stadio Guiseppe Meazza TV channel : Rai Italia America



: Rai Italia America Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Juve +185 | Inter +160 | Draw +215

Storylines

Juve: The form has been strong as of late with four straight wins in all competitions, including two straight clean sheets. Cristiano Ronaldo is linking up well with Paulo Dybala, and this should be a game they can get something from on the short ride from Turin.

Inter: That fantastic start to the season took a little hit mid-week in the Champions League, as Inter blew a 1-0 lead and lost at Barcelona. Hardly a bad result though. It showed this team it can compete against the big boys, even without star striker Romelu Lukaku. He's expected to return Sunday.

Juve vs. Inter prediction

A late Cristiano Ronaldo goal gives Juve a split of the points on the road.

Pick: Inter 1, Juve 1