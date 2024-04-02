After facing off last Saturday in Rome, Lazio will face Juventus again on Tuesday in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals, this time in Turin. The Biancocelesti won over the weekend thanks to Adam Marusic's last minute winner and registered their first win under new coach Igor Tudor, who was appointed to replace Maurizio Sarri after he resigned on March 12. On the other side, Juventus need to react after a disappointing streak with only one win in the last nine games. Here's what you need to know.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Apr. 2 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Apr. 2 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium -- Turin, Italy TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus -125; Draw +230; Frosinone +410

Team news

Juventus: Allegri is expected to do some rotating, with Mattia Perin starting as goalkeeper and Federico Gatti back in the starting lineup instead of Daniele Rugani. Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic will lead the attacking line.

Potential Juventus XI: Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Lazio: Tudor is also expected to make some changes, with captain Ciro Immobile back in the lineup after he was benched on Saturday. Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni will play on the wings, with Luis Alberto starting as well.

Potential Lazio XI: Mandas; Gila, Romagnoli, Casale; Marusic, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Felipe Anderson; Luis Alberto, Zaccagni; Immobile.

Prediction

It should be a similar game compared to the one played over the weekend, and the draw is the most logical result to expect. Pick: Juventus 0, Lazio 0.