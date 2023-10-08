All eyes in NWSL may be on the tight playoff race that is changing by the second ahead of Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 15, but the Kansas City Current treated us to a show on Saturday during a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Red Stars. In a match that featured five first-half goals, the teams tied the record for most goals in an NWSL match, achieving the feat for the fourth time but the first time since 2017.

Here are the other occasions in which an NWSL match had nine goals:

July 20, 2014: Portland Thorns 6, Boston Breakers 3

July 22, 2017: Seattle Reign 5, Sky Blue FC 4

August 19, 2017: Sky Blue FC 5, Seattle Reign 4

Even more impressive in the Current match is that there were nine different goal scores. The Current scored their six goals from seven shots on target while the Red Stars scored their three goals from three shots on target although one was an own goal from Stine Ballisager Pedersen.

Three of the nine goals were scored during stoppage time of either the first or the second half as each team was efficient with their chances.

The first goal of the game, converted by Isabel Rodriguez, may have also been the best goal of the game:

Here's a clip that shows how rapid some of the goals were during the first half of play:

While these two teams won't be in the postseason, at least they gave fans a performance in a game they won't soon forget.