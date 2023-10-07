The San Diego Wave might officially be in the playoffs, but with five spots on the line and hundreds of possible scenarios, the chaos has yet to die down as NWSL teams push for a postseason berth.
Just about every matchup this weekend will be a consequential one, most notably OL Reign's Friday night encounter with the Washington Spirit. The Reign's final home game of the season will serve as a celebration of Megan Rapinoe's career, but a competitive one with playoff berths on the line.
Here's what you need to know ahead of another jam-packed weekend in the NWSL.
NWSL playoff structure
The top six teams at the end of the regular season will compete in the playoffs, with the top-ranked team winning the NWSL Shield. The first and second place sides will earn a first-round bye and head straight to the semifinals, while the rest will duke it out in the quarterfinals.
The third-ranked team will play the sixth-ranked side, while fourth and fifth place will face off against each other in the quarterfinals. The higher-ranked team will then face the second-ranked team in the semis, while the lower-ranked side awaits the NWSL Shield winner.
All eye a spot in the championship on Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
Scenarios
San Diego Wave FC (33 points, 10-7-3) - Clinched playoff spot Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with:
- A win OR
- A draw + WAS/RGN draw + ORL draw/loss + NJ/NY loss
Portland Thorns FC (32 points, 20-9-5) Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with:
- A win + NCC draw/loss + WAS draw/loss
Clinches a playoff spot with:
- A win/draw OR
- A loss + WAS win OR
- A loss + WAS draw + NCC draw/loss OR
- A loss + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss
NJ/NY Gotham FC (30 points, 8-6-6) Clinches a playoff spot with:
- A win OR
- A draw + WAS draw/loss + NCC loss + HOU/LA draw OR
- A draw + WAS loss + NCC draw/loss + HOU/LA draw
North Carolina Courage (29 points, 8-7-5) Clinches a playoff spot with:
- A win + WAS win OR
- A win + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss
Washington Spirit (29 points, 7-5-8) Clinches a playoff spot with:
- A win
OL Reign (28 points, 8-8-4) Clinches a playoff spot with
- A win + NCC draw/loss + LA draw/loss
Orlando Pride (28 points, 9-10-1) Clinches a playoff spot with:
- A win + WAS loss + NCC draw/loss + HOU draw
NWSL weekend schedule
Friday
Racing Louisville vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+
OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. Paramount+
Saturday
Portland Thorn vs. Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Paramount+
North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave, 7 p.m. Paramount+
Sunday
KC Current vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m. Paramount+
Houston Dash vs. Angel City, 7 p.m. Paramount+
NWSL playoff picks – Attacking Third
|Jordan Angeli
|Lisa Carlin
|Jenny Chiu
|Darian Jenkins
1st
Portland
San Diego
Portland
San Diego
2nd
San Diego
Gotham
San Diego
Gotham FC
3rd
Orlando
North Carolina
North Carolina
Portland Thorns
4th
North Carolina
Portland
Gotham
Washington Spirit
5th
Gotham
Washington
Orlando
NC Courage
6th
Spirit
Orlando
Chicago
Orlando Pride
NWSL playoff picks – Editorial Team
|Pardeep Cattry
|Mike Goodman
|Sandra Herrera
1st
San Diego Wave
San Diego Wave
Portland Thorns
2nd
Portland Thorns
Portland Thorns
San Diego Wave
3rd
OL Reign
Gotham FC
North Carolina Courage
4th
Gotham FC
Washington Spirit
Gotham FC
5th
North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride
Washington Spirit
6th
Houston Dash
OL Reign
Houston Dash
Most important matches to keep an eye on
OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit: Major implications for both teams heading into this one. Hanging onto the final playoff spots at the moment are the sixth-place Reign and the Spirit in fifth-place. There will be lots of celebration for Megan Rapinoe but that will be short lived if the Reign find themselves on the outside looking in heading into the final week of the season.
North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC: Fourth-place Courage are winless in their last five games and have a big task ahead of them regarding first-place San Diego Wave. Wave are the only team to clinch a playoff spot and are trending up after forward Alex Morgan finally broke her goal-scoring drought last week. She recorded a goal for the first time since May in a win against Portland. Courage forward Kerolin is on the hunt for the Golden Boot and trails Thorns Sophia Smith by one goal.
Portland Thorns FC vs. Gotham FC: Both teams are firmly in the hunt for the NWSL Shield and a win by either side could knock the other out of contention. The winner of this game could earn a playoff bye if they cement themselves into second-place heading into the final week of the regular season. Gotham has been bitten by the injury bug, but the arrival of Esther González has been extra insurance in the attack. Meanwhile, the Thorns are still missing Sophia Smith and will need to figure out how to get the scoring back with Morgan Weaver.