The San Diego Wave might officially be in the playoffs, but with five spots on the line and hundreds of possible scenarios, the chaos has yet to die down as NWSL teams push for a postseason berth.

Just about every matchup this weekend will be a consequential one, most notably OL Reign's Friday night encounter with the Washington Spirit. The Reign's final home game of the season will serve as a celebration of Megan Rapinoe's career, but a competitive one with playoff berths on the line.

Here's what you need to know ahead of another jam-packed weekend in the NWSL.

NWSL playoff structure

The top six teams at the end of the regular season will compete in the playoffs, with the top-ranked team winning the NWSL Shield. The first and second place sides will earn a first-round bye and head straight to the semifinals, while the rest will duke it out in the quarterfinals.

The third-ranked team will play the sixth-ranked side, while fourth and fifth place will face off against each other in the quarterfinals. The higher-ranked team will then face the second-ranked team in the semis, while the lower-ranked side awaits the NWSL Shield winner.

All eye a spot in the championship on Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Scenarios

San Diego Wave FC (33 points, 10-7-3) - Clinched playoff spot Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with: 

  • A win OR 
  • A draw + WAS/RGN draw + ORL draw/loss + NJ/NY loss 

Portland Thorns FC (32 points, 20-9-5)   Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with: 

  • A win + NCC draw/loss + WAS draw/loss 

Clinches a playoff spot with: 

  • A win/draw OR 
  • A loss + WAS win OR 
  • A loss + WAS draw + NCC draw/loss OR 
  • A loss + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss 

NJ/NY Gotham FC (30 points, 8-6-6) Clinches a playoff spot with: 

  • A win OR 
  • A draw + WAS draw/loss + NCC loss + HOU/LA draw OR 
  • A draw + WAS loss + NCC draw/loss + HOU/LA draw 

North Carolina Courage (29 points, 8-7-5) Clinches a playoff spot with: 

  • A win + WAS win OR 
  • A win + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss 

Washington Spirit (29 points, 7-5-8) Clinches a playoff spot with: 

  • A win 

OL Reign (28 points, 8-8-4) Clinches a playoff spot with 

  • A win + NCC draw/loss + LA draw/loss 

Orlando Pride (28 points, 9-10-1) Clinches a playoff spot with:  

  • A win + WAS loss + NCC draw/loss + HOU draw 

NWSL weekend schedule

Friday
Racing Louisville vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+
OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. Paramount+

Saturday
Portland Thorn vs. Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Paramount+
North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave, 7 p.m. Paramount+

Sunday
KC Current vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m. Paramount+
Houston Dash vs. Angel City, 7 p.m. Paramount+

NWSL playoff picks – Attacking Third


Jordan AngeliLisa CarlinJenny ChiuDarian Jenkins

1st

Portland

San Diego

Portland

San Diego

2nd

San Diego

Gotham

San Diego

Gotham FC

3rd

Orlando

North Carolina

North Carolina

Portland Thorns

4th

North Carolina

Portland

Gotham

Washington Spirit

5th

Gotham

Washington

Orlando

NC Courage

6th

Spirit

Orlando

Chicago

Orlando Pride

NWSL playoff picks – Editorial Team


Pardeep CattryMike GoodmanSandra Herrera

1st

San Diego Wave

San Diego Wave

Portland Thorns

2nd

Portland Thorns

Portland Thorns

San Diego Wave

3rd

OL Reign

Gotham FC

North Carolina Courage

4th

Gotham FC

Washington Spirit

Gotham FC

5th

North Carolina Courage

Orlando Pride

Washington Spirit

6th

Houston Dash

OL Reign

Houston Dash

Most important matches to keep an eye on

  1. OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit: Major implications for both teams heading into this one. Hanging onto the final playoff spots at the moment are the sixth-place Reign and the Spirit in fifth-place. There will be lots of celebration for Megan Rapinoe but that will be short lived if the Reign find themselves on the outside looking in heading into the final week of the season.

  2. North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave FC: Fourth-place Courage are winless in their last five games and have a big task ahead of them regarding first-place San Diego Wave. Wave are the only team to clinch a playoff spot and are trending up after forward Alex Morgan finally broke her goal-scoring drought last week. She recorded a goal for the first time since May in a win against Portland. Courage forward Kerolin is on the hunt for the Golden Boot and trails Thorns Sophia Smith by one goal. 

  3. Portland Thorns FC vs. Gotham FC: Both teams are firmly in the hunt for the NWSL Shield and a win by either side could knock the other out of contention. The winner of this game could earn a playoff bye if they cement themselves into second-place heading into the final week of the regular season. Gotham has been bitten by the injury bug, but the arrival of Esther González has been extra insurance in the attack. Meanwhile, the Thorns are still missing Sophia Smith and will need to figure out how to get the scoring back with Morgan Weaver. 