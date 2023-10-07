The San Diego Wave might officially be in the playoffs, but with five spots on the line and hundreds of possible scenarios, the chaos has yet to die down as NWSL teams push for a postseason berth.

Just about every matchup this weekend will be a consequential one, most notably OL Reign's Friday night encounter with the Washington Spirit. The Reign's final home game of the season will serve as a celebration of Megan Rapinoe's career, but a competitive one with playoff berths on the line.

Here's what you need to know ahead of another jam-packed weekend in the NWSL.

NWSL playoff structure

The top six teams at the end of the regular season will compete in the playoffs, with the top-ranked team winning the NWSL Shield. The first and second place sides will earn a first-round bye and head straight to the semifinals, while the rest will duke it out in the quarterfinals.

The third-ranked team will play the sixth-ranked side, while fourth and fifth place will face off against each other in the quarterfinals. The higher-ranked team will then face the second-ranked team in the semis, while the lower-ranked side awaits the NWSL Shield winner.

All eye a spot in the championship on Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Scenarios

San Diego Wave FC (33 points, 10-7-3) - Clinched playoff spot Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with:

A win OR

A draw + WAS/RGN draw + ORL draw/loss + NJ/NY loss

Portland Thorns FC (32 points, 20-9-5) Clinches a top 2 seed/bye with:

A win + NCC draw/loss + WAS draw/loss

Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win/draw OR

A loss + WAS win OR

A loss + WAS draw + NCC draw/loss OR

A loss + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss

NJ/NY Gotham FC (30 points, 8-6-6) Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win OR

A draw + WAS draw/loss + NCC loss + HOU/LA draw OR

A draw + WAS loss + NCC draw/loss + HOU/LA draw

North Carolina Courage (29 points, 8-7-5) Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win + WAS win OR

A win + ORL loss + HOU draw/loss

Washington Spirit (29 points, 7-5-8) Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win

OL Reign (28 points, 8-8-4) Clinches a playoff spot with

A win + NCC draw/loss + LA draw/loss

Orlando Pride (28 points, 9-10-1) Clinches a playoff spot with:

A win + WAS loss + NCC draw/loss + HOU draw

NWSL weekend schedule

Friday

Racing Louisville vs. Orlando Pride, 7:30 p.m. on Paramount+

OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. Paramount+



Saturday

Portland Thorn vs. Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Paramount+

North Carolina Courage vs. San Diego Wave, 7 p.m. Paramount+



Sunday

KC Current vs. Chicago Red Stars, 8 p.m. Paramount+

Houston Dash vs. Angel City, 7 p.m. Paramount+

NWSL playoff picks – Attacking Third



Jordan Angeli Lisa Carlin Jenny Chiu Darian Jenkins 1st Portland San Diego Portland San Diego 2nd San Diego Gotham San Diego Gotham FC 3rd Orlando North Carolina North Carolina Portland Thorns 4th North Carolina Portland Gotham Washington Spirit 5th Gotham Washington Orlando NC Courage 6th Spirit Orlando Chicago Orlando Pride

NWSL playoff picks – Editorial Team



Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera 1st San Diego Wave San Diego Wave Portland Thorns 2nd Portland Thorns Portland Thorns San Diego Wave 3rd OL Reign Gotham FC North Carolina Courage 4th Gotham FC Washington Spirit Gotham FC 5th North Carolina Courage Orlando Pride Washington Spirit 6th Houston Dash OL Reign Houston Dash

Most important matches to keep an eye on