The Kylian Mbappe saga is back. The future of the French superstar is still in doubt, despite the fact he extended his agreement with Paris Saint Germain only one year ago, signing a deal which runs until the summer 2024, with an option to extend the deal for a further season. As reported by L'Equipe first, on Monday, over a month before his decision deadline Mbappe informed PSG that he will not trigger the option on the agreement and won't stay at the club until the summer 2025. At the same time, PSG and Mbappe have been in talks over an improved contract with lucrative additional terms including investment projects.

The French club, as reported by CBS insider Fabrizio Romano, has a clear position and won't lose Mbappe for free next year and with this conflict in place between the two sides it's possible to see Mbappe leaving Paris this summer. At the same time, PSG and Mbappe are still in talks over a new contract.

This unexpected news comes one week after the departure of Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and this situation will definitely bring the Mbappe to Madrid rumors back. It is no secret that Real Madrid never lost interest in signing Mbappe, despite last year's renewal, and Florentino Perez even spoke publicly about the French superstar and a future move recently.

Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappe in the summer of 2021, but the French club refused all the offers that arrived at the negotiating table, despite the fact that Mbappe's contract at the time was due to expire in the summer 2022. PSG risked losing Mbappe for free and refused all the offers up to €180 million in the last days of the 2021 summer window. Back then, the feeling was that Mbappe could join the Spanish team as a free agent nine months later, but it didn't happen. With his former mentor Luis Campos arriving in the front office at PSG, Mbappe signed a new two-years deal in May 2022, with the option to extend it for a further season.

On Monday, the French player informed his club that he has no intention to trigger the option, and PSG now claim that they won't lose him for free in the summer 2024. PSG will have to decide between risking again losing him for free next year or selling him in the summer if he doesn't extend the agreement. The Mbappe saga is back.